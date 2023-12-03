Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Press Split

This Sunday evening the political talk with Anne Will is on ARD for the last time. What happens next for the presenter and broadcast slot.

Berlin – With Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, writer Navid Kermani, historian Raphael Gross and political scientist Florence Gaub, Anne Will will discuss this evening how the crises that are currently affecting the world also influence life in Germany. Actually a talk evening like countless others in the past 16 years, another program that will likely be discussed further on Monday at breakfast tables, in offices and at regulars’ tables. And yet everything is different on this December 3rd.

Because as announced months ago, an era will end this Sunday, after the broadcast of the new Tatort from Cologne. Anne Will is inviting you to the talk format that bears her name for the last time and will be speaking to her guests for the last time about current political challenges and – in keeping with her own promised new beginning for 2024 – about the question of how Germany can remain confident despite current crises and wars can look into the new year.

Anne Will will host the show of the same name for the last time on Sunday, December 3rd. (Archive photo) © Wolfgang Borrs/dpa

Anne Will’s career: About the “Tagesthemen” to her own talk format

With Will, not only a long-time great of German political talk, but also a long-time daily topic presenter is leaving her long-standing station home for the time being. The Cologne-born journalist began her career in public broadcasting and gained traineeship and initial professional experience in the radio sector at Sender Freies Berlin (SFB, later RBB). In 2001 she moved to the moderation team for Tagesthemen. As early as 2007, she took over the ARD political talk show on Sunday evenings from presenter Sabine Christiansen, which she has been running ever since, according to a report by the news agency dpa Moderated 553 times and welcomed more than 1,300 guests.

Will, who also runs the production company Will Media responsible for the talk show, ensured high ratings for the show over the years. According to NDR, an average of more than 3.6 million people (market share 15.1 percent) saw the political talk in 2022. In 2021 there were 4.12 million viewers, and in 2010 there were 4.18 million viewers, according to the broadcaster. The only exception was the time when the show had to move to a slot on Wednesday evenings from 2011 to 2015 to make room for Günther Jauch’s short-lived political talk. On Wednesdays, around 1.5 million people tuned in week after week.

Anne Will ends talk format on Erste: “It’s a shame you’re leaving”

Politicians knew about the importance of the “Anne Will” program. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), for example, chose the journalist several times for individual interviews in order to place her messages. The fact that Will is valued by politicians was made clear by this remark by Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) on the show last Sunday: “It’s a shame that you’re leaving.”

While Will keeps her new projects a secret and, for example, in an interview with FAZ announces that it wants to try out new things such as podcasts or documentaries, the successor for the slot on Erste has already been determined. The tried and tested talk format will continue here, Will’s place will be taken by the former “Tagesthemen” presenter Caren Miosga, after whom the successor show will also be named. (saka with dpa)