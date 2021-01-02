Germany will have a new government in 2021. Experts Bofinger and Raffelhüschen agree that this will also have to do with rescuing the pension fund. But opinions differ when it comes to the solution.

Freiburg / Würzburg – Another head of government than Angela Merkel – an almost unimaginable thing for many young people in Germany. But the fact is: in autumn 2021 will Merkel left the Chancellery after around 16 years, despite all speculations to the contrary *. The successor will follow in big footsteps. And at the same time facing big tasks …

After the Angela Merkel era: what will happen next with retirement? Judge Bofinger and Raffelhüschen

Because while Merkel – to this day always at the top of the popularity rankings in surveys – has always competently moderated major crises, some long-term decisions have fallen by the wayside.

This also applies to the topic pension: Two of Germany’s most prominent experts have asked the Ippen-Digital-Zentralredaktion Taking stock of the Merkel era – and venturing out into the future. Consistent see the Peter Bofinger’s long-standing economy and the controversial and distinguished economist Bernd Raffelhüschen There is a clear need for action if Germany wants to ensure the care of its senior citizens in the future – how exactly the right measures for a new federal government should look like, however, the opinions of the two experts differ widely.

Angela Merkel and pension policy: Experts reprimand misjudgments – but draw different conclusions

Their positions give an insight into the range of what is possible depending on the orientation of the new coalition. Or at least it could be: Bofinger, who in 2004 on the recommendation of Unions moved into the circle of “economic wise men” and stayed there for longer than any other member in the history of the institution, speaks in favor of one Compulsory insurance also for self-employed in the statutory pension. Everything else could endanger the pension in the future.

The economically liberal Freiburg professor Raffelhüschen – at the Stiftung Marktwirtschaft also publisher of the “Generation Balance Sheet” – sees the situation differently: Germany could do well in terms of pension policy, he argues – if the youngest GroKos had not distributed expensive “gifts”.

Which is the right recipe can be in the face of the conflicting Expert opinions probably only show the future. And the politics of Angela Merkel’s successor. So in 2021 everything will be in the hands of the voters.

Angela Merkel: Ex-economist Bofinger warns of pension errors by GroKo – and sees a clear solution

The economist – and former economy – Peter Bofinger. © Stefan Boness / Ipon / www.imago-images.de

“However, this undermines the stability of the legal system. (…) For today’s employees, there would then no longer be enough contributors available in 40 or 50 years. “

Expert Bofinger warns of pension errors – and calls for compulsory insurance for the self-employed in the statutory pension “Despite some criticism, the Statutory pension insurance (GRV) an ingenious system. Because employees now pay part of their income as pension contributions, in old age they receive a share of all earned income that is then created in the economy. Due to the wide spread, the GRV safer than any capital investment And she is inexpensive, as there are no fees for the acquisition of units and the administration of funds. The Return of the GRV can also be seen with around 3 percent. But the system can only work if if possible, all workers participate. Only then can it be guaranteed that future retirees will share in the entire future income. This has not been the case so far, as the Compulsory pension insurance only applies to employees, but not to the self-employed. The current federal government is planning one Compulsory insurance for the self-employed, but this one Suffrage should have whether they are legal or private assure. However, this undermines the stability of the legal system. With the increasing digitalization of the economy, the dividing line between self-employed and dependent employment will become increasingly difficult to draw. So there is a risk that a An increasing proportion of the workforce no longer takes part in the statutory pension insurance. For today’s employees, there would then no longer be enough contributors available in 40 or 50 years. If you want “the pension” to remain secure, the new federal government has to have one Compulsory insurance for the self-employed in the statutory pension insurance introduce. They are probably better off with it anyway than if they had private insurance with zero interest rates. “

Pension after Angela Merkel’s time as Chancellor: Economist Raffelhüschen reprimands GroKo- “gifts”

The economist Bernd Raffelhüschen © M. Popow / www.imago-images.de

“Instead of going further in the right direction, the last two grand coalitions gave generous gifts to the majority of the electorate.”

Expert Raffelhüschen attests pension errors: “Exactly the same challenges …” “To get straight to the point – the pension policy challenges for the new federal government are precisely those challenges that the old federal government was also faced with. With the Schröder’s Agenda 2010 and the follow-up through the first grand coalition decided introduction of Pension at 67 the statutory pension insurance had turned from a restructuring case to a European model patient. If you also had that Linking the statutory access age to life expectancy decided and the regulations for Discount-free pension from 65 repealed in the period after 2030, then Germany would have been one of the countries – worldwide countable on one hand – with a sustainable, financially viable old-age insurance. But instead of going further in the right direction, the last two grand coalitions have Generous gifts to the majority of the electorate. The pension guarantee from Labor Minister Scholz in 2008, the deduction-free pension of 63 in 2014 from Labor Minister Nahles and the double stop line as well as the Increase in the basic pension will be future contribution and / or Taxpayers are simply overwhelmed. Note: If twice as many old people from three quarters of the current contributors demand the previous pension level for a constantly growing pension payment period, then future generations will be one real acceptance problem with the generational contracts that have run well so far in retirement provision. And if you are looking for the cause of the demographic problem, you should quickly find what you are looking for in the baby boom cohorts, who are known to have too few children. “

The Merkel era ends after 16 years: Ippen digital miniseries on the challenges for the upcoming federal government

