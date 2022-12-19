Sixteen years after the launch of the FX-2 project, the Swedish fighter F-39 Gripen E/F enters into operation tomorrow at the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). It is the most modern aircraft in operation in Latin America, which will equip the 1st Air Defense Group (1st GDA), in Anápolis (GO).

“The receipt of the first Gripen aircraft symbolizes a milestone for the Brazilian Air Force. It is the realization of a long-term project, which now translates into operational capabilities that the country never had”, said Lieutenant-Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, commander of the FAB.

The renewal of fighter aviation is one of the main strategic projects of the Ministry of Defense. Initially, it provided for the purchase and delivery by 2027 of 36 Gripen for US$ 3.7 billion or R$ 20 billion in current values. But another four aircraft were added this year to the current contract, totaling 40 fighters, which will be produced by Saab in partnership with Embraer. The FAB is also studying the acquisition of another 26 Gripen through another contract.

“I consider that, in view of the country’s continental dimensions, the acquisition of a second batch is a necessity that must be immediately analyzed”, stated the FAB commander. For him, despite Brazil’s fiscal difficulties, it is necessary to ensure the flow of resources so that the project maintains “an adequate delivery cadence”.

The first four units manufactured in Sweden and brought to Brazil on ships will be incorporated tomorrow into the 1st GDA. The last 15 of the first batch of 36 fighters will be built in the country. “The partnerships formed between Brazil and Sweden guarantee a wide transfer of technology, which has resulted in significant benefits throughout the production chain involved”, said Baptista Junior.

The agreement for the purchase of the Gripen also provides for two-year training for 350 professionals who will take care of preparing the aircraft at Saab’s plant in São Bernardo do Campo and final assembly at the Embraer plant in Gavião Peixoto (SP).

It was there that test pilots from the FAB, Embraer and Saab performed flight tests, part of the technology transfer program, so that the fighters could receive the initial operating license. Only then could the four aircraft be transferred to the 1st GDA, at Anápolis Air Force Base (BAAN).

REMODELING. The base underwent three works to house the new aircraft. The first was in the maintenance hangar, the second, in the so-called flight line hangars – the aircraft garages – and the last, in the facilities of the 1st GDA, whose building was divided into two large wings, one administrative and the other operational. , to house Gripen’s mission and support systems, with the assembly of flight simulators and planning and production stations.

For the time being, the F-39s will remain in Anápolis, but the FAB command is considering distributing them to other bases, according to operational needs, infrastructure availability and geographical position. The Gripen will gradually replace the F-5M, an American-made fighter that entered service in Brazil in 1975 and whose modernization, carried out by Embraer, ended in 2020.

Today, the F-5M is operated at the Anápolis, Canoas (RS) and Rio bases. The entry into operation of the Gripen will mark the last act of the management of the current FAB commander. Baptista Junior intended to pass command of the Force four days later to his successor, Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Damasceno, before the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, but was convinced by the future Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro Filho, to stay in office

CHOICE. It was in competition with the American F-18 Hornet and French Rafale fighters that the Gripen was chosen by the FAB to equip it in the coming decades. “The set formed by the new vector and the modern weapons acquired puts Brazilian aerospace defense at a high level, with an unprecedented dissuasive power”, said Baptista Junior.

According to the FAB, the plane can receive short- and long-range air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles and laser or GPS-guided bombs for use against land and sea targets. The load on external weapons can be up to seven tons – the aircraft can take off with a maximum weight of 16.5 tons for air defense, attack and reconnaissance missions without having to return to the base and change its configuration.

Under the wings, the Gripen can carry up to seven BVR Meteor missiles and two Iris-T infrared missiles. Both were recently purchased by the FAB, after the abandonment of the project in partnership with South Africa for the supply of missiles. In the future, Gripen will be able to fire cruise missiles.

According to the FAB, the Gripen will fly at full capacity in 2025. Only then will all the new aircraft’s systems be integrated, tested and ready to be used in combat. These are systems that had the participation of Brazilian companies in the development of the production of structural parts and avionics – the on-board electronics of the aircraft -, in addition to logistical support for maintenance in the country.

One of them was the development of the Wide Area Display (WAD) by the company AEL, a technological solution that was adopted by the Swedish Air Force, transforming the Brazilian manufacturer into a supplier for the F39 Gripen E/F produced for both countries – Sweden acquired 60 of these fighters.

TRAINING. The Brazilian pilots selected to fly the Gripen undergo six months of training in Sweden, flying the Gripen C/D, an older version of the fighter. After this step, training is completed in Brazil, now with the new Gripen E, a model adopted by the FAB, which will be the first to operate it. Here, the Air Force is finishing creating the training package that will last a year, including the theoretical part of the plane’s systems, simulator training and real flights.

The biggest challenge for pilots will be learning how to manage the multiple systems onboard the Gripen almost simultaneously. The fighter is an aircraft with multiple functions and weapons that the FAB does not have. In addition, it has power and maneuverability superior to those of current aircraft and state-of-the-art equipment, such as electronic radar capable of finding targets at greater distances, including a passive infrared detector.

For his tasks, the Gripen pilot will have a flight control and autopilot system, which will allow his attention to be focused more on combat systems, without being overloaded with work for basic flight.

The F39’s hourly flight cost is US$4,500, much less than the US$15,000 of its French competitor, the Rafale. It is with this “cheap” plane that the FAB intends to recover its ability to defend the airspace in a strategic environment that houses the Russian fighter Sukhoi SU-30, from Venezuela, and the American F-16, from Chile.

The beginning of a new era in Brazilian air defense

Brazil’s newest war machine can do a lot. It can fly at 2,400 km/h and at an altitude of 16 km. It covers the distance between São Paulo and Rio in 12 minutes and carries six tons of missiles and bombs under its wings. One such weapon, the Meteor missile, hits targets up to 200 km away. The piece costs US$ 2.5 million. The second missile is the Iris-T, to operate within a radius of 30 km. It goes for US$ 430 thousand. Both are provided by European consortia. Loaded for its basic mission, air defense, it covers a 1,500 km range.

The new FAB fighter, the F-39 Gripen E/F, received with celebration at the Anápolis air base, is the most advanced combat aircraft in Latin America. The lot contracted with the Swedish supplier Saab – 36 aircraft for US$ 3.7 billion, in 2014, with technology transfer – grew. Air Force Commander Brigadier Carlos Batista Jr. announced, in April, the extension of the order for another 4 supersonics. He also opened negotiations for a second batch, with 26 units.

The Gripen will stay with the 1st Air Defense Group (GDA) in Anápolis. The plan calls for part of the fleet to equip a new base. The fighter will not age. Its software has an open architecture, which facilitates constant updating.

The F-39 is the last multi-mission fighter that the FAB buys outside the country. The time of coexistence with the new fighter is estimated at 40 years. Going through up to six updating processes, they can operate until 2063. According to a brigadier interviewed by the Estadão, “it is enough time for all the research and development that such a program implies”.

The fundamentals of the idea consider strategic necessity and commercial possibilities. The sector’s industrial base, led by Embraer Defense & Security, already brings together 42 organizations. The reference for everything is the current contract with Saab. The 8 two-seat F model fighters are being designed by a binational bureau, with Swedish and Brazilian engineers.

In the future, the successor to the F-39 will compete for a dense market. To compete in the second half of the century it will have to be state of the art, incorporating ‘stealth’ stealth technology to make detection difficult. Eventually, it could be employed as a lead aircraft for armed drone squadrons. Or even fly without a pilot, autonomously, guided by artificial intelligence.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.