A political era will end in Germany in the election year 2021 – Angela Merkel is leaving. VdK President Verena Bentele and the care employers say: The next government is facing major tasks.

Munich – With the Bundestag election in September 2021 an era will end for Germany – 16 years under the aegis of Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU). Some German citizens will miss Merkel. But it also seems clear that over the years some problems have built up and increased. Possibly because of the Chancellor’s characteristic political style. Merkel usually reacted quickly to clear moods in the population. But in other fields the long-awaited great success failed to materialize.

Federal election 2021: Merkel’s era ends – many problems in nursing remain unsolved

These areas also include Nursing care for the oldest and most vulnerable people in Germany. Not just that Corona crisis has pointed to problems: The lack of nursing staff and the pay and working conditions of the nursing staff have long been a problem: “This state of emergency has existed in principle since the 1990s,” said Christian Reischl, at ver.di in Munich recently responsible for health Merkur.de*. In recent years, “many young people” trained in nursing professions been. But a large part of them are “burned” during operation been. “They say: I’m finishing my apprenticeship now, but I don’t really want to work like that,” he said Trade unionists.

The Ippen-Digital-Zentralredaktion asked other experts shortly before the turn of the year. What does a new federal government – no matter which parties or coalitions – do to improve the situation? What has Angela Merkel missed in almost 16 years? Have commented on these important issues Verena Bentele – the president of Germany’s largest social association VdK – and Friedhelm Fiedler, Vice President of Employers’ association care.

So two people with a different perspective on the topic. But they all agree on one point: on the next federal government Big tasks await – even “mammoth tasks”.

Germany after Angela Merkel: What needs to be done in care

The pain threshold for those affected has long been exceeded.

Germany facing problems in care – VdK President Verena Bentele warns: “We need improvements!” “The reforms in the care sector in recent years are not enough. Far too often Caring relatives overloaded and the benefits of long-term care insurance ignore the needs of those affected. We need now comprehensive improvements! The need for long-term care remains a high risk of poverty. To prevent this, we need an annual automatic adjustment of long-term care insurance benefits to the cost increases so that more and more people in need of care are not dependent on social assistance. The The pain threshold for those affected has long been exceeded: You have to raise an average of 2000 euros a month for a place in a home. This is why the VdK advocates full care insurance that covers all care-related costs. Even before the corona pandemic, the Situation in home care extremely tense. The last few months have shown, as if under the magnifying glass, that the family carers urgently need sustainable support beyond the crisis. The expansion of relief offers and a comprehensive network of care support points would be helpful here. For the compatibility of care and work, the VdK also requires a financed wage replacement benefit analogous to parental allowance for family caregivers. As the largest social association in Germany, we give people in need of care and their relatives a voice. That is why we commissioned a study on everyday nursing care in order to scientifically document our demands. The study is intended to show a comprehensive and differentiated picture of home care. in the Election year 2021 The VdK will be particularly critical of the suggestions for maintaining the parties and the measure the next federal government against concrete steps. “

Angela Merkel leaves: Nursing employers praise Spahn – and still see great need for reform

Jens Spahn achieved a lot in a short time. (…) But some things remained fragmentary.

Germany and the problem area maintenance: Employer vice sees a “mammoth task” for the new federal government “In the long one Chancellorship of Angela Merkel, which began on November 22, 2005, five ministers were responsible for care for the elderly in very different government coalitions. Jens Spahn has been in office since March 14, 2018. And as Minister of Health, he achieved a lot in a short period of time. Before the Spahn era, that was the case under Chancellor Merkel Nursing Development Act, the Care Reorientation Act and the Nursing Strengthening Act introduced to improve the situation of those in need of care. There were Nursing bases Established nationwide, outpatient and inpatient services were gradually increased. The services for people with dementia in outpatient care have been increased and the options and options for those in need of care and their relatives have been expanded, for example through the introduction of care services. With the Care Strengthening Act, almost all long-term care insurance benefits have been increased by four percent. And inpatient care has been around 20,000 additional carers strengthened, from which nursing staff and those in need of care benefit. With the care reform of Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe was taking care designed more realistically. For this purpose, five care levels were made out of three care levels, the term “need for care” was redefined, and people with dementia were given better consideration. Again and again I had to deal with many topics improved will, but some things remained fragmentary. Today more than 4.1 million people in Germany are in need of care due to the expanded new definition of care. The big challenges of the future: The sustainable securing of care financing, the Training and recruitment – also from abroad that Pay in care. And not to forget a modern new regulation of the Personnel keys in the nursing homes. Alltogether real mammoth tasks. ”

You can read more expert opinions on the tasks of the Federal Republic after the Angela Merkel era on the problem areas of pensions and climate protection. (fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network. / The emphasis in the statements was made editorially.