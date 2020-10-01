Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister, in Brussels (Belgium). (ERIC LALMAND / CHANCELLERY BELGIUM PRIME MINIST)

The Belgians have been living with a transitional government for 16 months since the last legislative elections. And if we go back to the break-up of the center-right coalition at the end of 2018, we can even say that Belgium has been deprived of a majority government for 21 months!

The current government, led by the French-speaking liberal Sophie Wilmès, relied on a small minority of seats in the House (38 out of 150). At least ten times, the political parties have tried to agree on a project and a name. Ten times they have failed. Until yesterday. Hence the rather elegant mixture of mea culpa and relief in the words of Paul Magnette, who led the negotiations.

We haven’t always shown a good example over the past 16 months. But these last 5, 6 days, I believe that we have corrected a little the wrong that sometimes we have done. Paul Magnette, patron of the French-speaking socialists

The boss of the French-speaking socialists adds: “I have only one wish: that this moment marks the beginning of a new phase of our political life, marked by this confidence which will be reconstituted little by little.”

The new Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, 44, is sworn in on Thursday before King Philippe. Alexander de Croo is a Flemish, a liberal.

Why was he the one chosen? “We have tossed a coin!” Paul Magnette responds on the fly to a journalist’s question. It just goes to show that Belgians never lose their sense of humor.

The reality is that four different political families and seven parties in total (a record!) Had to make compromises to form a coalition: the Socialists, who remain the country’s main force; the liberals; the environmentalists (and for each of these families, it is necessary to count double: there is the French-speaking training and its Dutch-speaking alter-ego); without forgetting the Flemish Christian Democrats. The nationalists, however the majority in Flanders, remain in the opposition.

The government’s first emblematic measure will be to increase the minimum pension to 1,500 euros net per month. It will then have to “hold out” until 2024, but the Belgian press is cautious … and recalls that any risk “of shattering” when it comes to less consensual subjects, in this country considered ungovernable ( 541 days without government in 2010-2011).

Belgians like to give names to their governments. There was the orange-blue coalition in 2007. The “rainbow” coalition, an expression used for the first time in 1999 to designate the government Verhofstadt I. The “Swedish” with a majority of Dutch speakers …

This new government will therefore be the “Vivaldi” government. Why ? Because it is made up of four political groups … like the composer’s 4 Seasons. We especially hope that they will not multiply the hiccups and will agree as well as the violins of this Italian concerto!

