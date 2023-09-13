In Glasgow the Three Lions win by dominating the test against their eternal rivals. Foden and the two phenomena scored, Maguire’s own goal was illusory for the hosts

Francesco Albanesi

Anything but a luxury friendly, “this is never just a friendly”, both fans have been chanting for a lifetime. Scotland-England has always been synonymous with history and in the wonderful setting of Hampden Park it celebrates 151 years of the oldest football rivalry ever. On 30 November 1872 it ended 0-0: another era, another type of game. A century and a half later, England made the law of the strongest prevail: in Glasgow the Three Lions won a one-sided match 3-1, bringing a Scotland team back to planet earth which, despite leading with full points in the group qualification for the next European Championship, he disappointed in every aspect. And the zero under “shots on goal” confirms this.

See also Juan Sebastián Muñoz had a difficult day at the PGA Championship celebratory shirts — The fact that we are not playing just any friendly match can be seen right from the warm-up, when the two national teams appear on the field with special celebratory shirts (auctioned for charity) to recall the nineteenth-century tradition. The peak of the sporting antagonism, however, arrives at the moment of the anthems, with God Save the King booed as much as possible by the Scottish fans. A move which, on the contrary, gives the English an extra boost: and the fact that Ramsdale was a non-paying spectator proves it.

English dominion — Choirs, songs and teasing fuel the atmosphere of the 22 on the pitch, who do not spare themselves in the contrasts. Scotland bet everything on the counterattack, but never threatened and suffered from top to bottom the quality of an England team (without Tomori) led by an extraordinary Jude Bellingham (goals and assists). Clarke sets up the match with a 5-4-1 to close every gap: the mission succeeds for the first half hour, then between 32′ and 35′ Foden and Bellingham place a one-two that lowers the volume at Hampden Park. In the second half, an own goal from Maguire turned the lights back on, which was definitively extinguished by Kane 10 minutes from time with a left-footed shot into the corner. This is the 49th English victory out of 116 matches: 26 draws, 41 successes for the Scots. The story continues. See also Lingard's brother against United: "20 years and not even a greeting, a club managed without a minimum of class"