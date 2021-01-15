PAlestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the dates for the first elections in the Palestinian Territories in more than 15 years on Friday. He announced the general election for May 22nd and the presidential election for July 31st, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. Abbas expects elections in all parts of Palestine – “including East Jerusalem”.

The Islamist group Hamas, ruling Gaza, welcomed the announcement. A statement said they had worked towards this day for months.

East Jerusalem was annexed by Israel after the Six Day War in 1967 and is considered occupied territory. However, Israel bans all Palestinian Authority activities in East Jerusalem. So far, there has been no sign that the Israeli government would allow a Palestinian vote within Jerusalem.







It was initially unclear whether the 85-year-old Abbas would run again. According to polls by the Palestinian Center for Politics and Research in December, this race should now be a close one. During the presidency, half of those questioned were in favor of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and 43 percent in favor of Abbas.

Abbas took office in the last Palestinian presidential election in 2005, replacing the late Yasser Arafat as head of the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah in the West Bank. In the last parliamentary election in the Palestinian Territories in 2006, the radical Islamic Hamas surprisingly emerged victorious, which led to a dispute with the more moderate Fatah of Abbas.

In armed conflict, Hamas came to power in the Gaza Strip, which is geographically separated from the West Bank, and has ruled there since 2007. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the EU. Fatah and Hamas had last held talks and agreed in September to hold elections.