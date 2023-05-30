Today is a crucial day for the pensions of all Dutch people: the Senate votes on the new pension law. This puts an end to the current, seventy-year-old system, says reporter Christiaan Pelgrim. He sees that even after years of heated debate, the future of pensions is still uncertain.

Photo: Koen van Weel/ANP

