The media echoed the first red card worldwide Lionel Messis in professional football. The actual news in the sporting area was almost a bit lost.
Because with the 1: 2 defeat (after extra time) against the Lions from Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Supercup, FC Barcelona now officially closes the 2019/20 season without a single title.
Although it must be said at the same time that the trophy that was at stake yesterday at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville could hardly have served as compensation for last year’s disappointments in the league and Champions League. But at least it would have been a title, no matter how little it is used to linger for days in a frenzy of joy.
With some new silverware, it would have been a bit easier, especially for coach Ronald Koeman, in the current nervous environment of the club.
The bottom line, however, is an achievement that is not really suitable to give the fans the hope of a positive further season. Because FC Barcelona has simply done too little to beat the Basques, who are always motivated in such games.
As in 2015 (in the two-legged game), when Athletic beat FC Barcelona, who were also favored at the time, 4-0 and 1-1.
And the memory of a novelty remains. Namely the first sending off for Lionel Messi in a competitive game for the first team of FC Barcelona. After studying the slow motion, there can be no doubt about the correctness of the decision of the referee Gil Manzano.
The circumstances allow the conclusion that Messi simply let himself be carried away to an act of affect. With the game in the last few seconds and the feeling of being faced with an avoidable defeat, the superstar was out of control for a split second.
In contrast to what has been the case for the past 15 years. Hardly any player was more likely to have been the target of rude attacks by opposing defenders than Lionel Messi. In which dimensions can the fouls against la pulga be measured? Hundreds of them? By the thousands?
In view of a total of 753 competitive games in the red and blue dress of the Catalans, probably the latter. And it’s not just about the number of attacks on Messi’s integrity, but also about the quality of them. Fortunately, the Argentine has so far been able to evade the most dangerous attacks of the opponents on himself due to his skill.
Yesterday’s fist against Bilbao’s Asier Villalibre was certainly not a nice action by the superstar and completely incompatible with the role model function of an exceptional player. He knows that as well as those who point their fingers at him now.
And in the worst case, the penalty for this could be a four-game ban (or even more). More likely, however, is a penalty of two to three games, starting with the cup game next Thursday (9 p.m.) at the Catalan third division club UE Cornellà, who sensationally knocked Atlético Madrid out of the competition in the last round.
But despite all the condemnation of Messi’s freaking out, it should be emphasized once again that it was the first of its kind in a decade and a half (!) To be a professional footballer. If you are free from sin – and have been the target of enemy attacks for more than 800 games (for club and country) – throw the first stone.
Leave a Reply