Antonio Mateu Lahoz, the most mediatic referee in the history of Spain, will stop being a First Division referee at the end of this season. Although the news has not yet been made official by the Technical Arbitration Committee (CTA), arbitration sources suggest that it will be confirmed in June. The president of the CTA, Luis Medina Cantalejo, leads the current that wants Mateu to leave the pitch at 46 and start working in the VAR, where they would continue to count on him. However, the Valencian is not interested in this option and remains passionate about refereeing on the pitch.
Mateu Lahoz is the most World Cup referee in modern Spanish history, having directed five matches in two World Cups (Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022), which makes him a benchmark in the world of arbitration. In Russia, he was the main referee in a Denmark-Australia and an Iceland-Croatia. And fourth referee in three games: Croatia-Nigeria; Brazil-Mexico; and Sweden-England. In Qatar, Lahoz refereed the Qatar-Senegal match; the Iran-United States; and the famous, and controversial, quarterfinal between the Netherlands and Argentina, with its 18 cards included.
Mateu is known for having created a style of refereeing that is conciliatory in the game and pedagogical in the dialogue, which has been imitated by other referees and also by the Committee itself. However, his superiors no longer count on him, at least on the pitch. In his career, in addition to the World Cups, he led the 2016 Olympic Games, Euro 2021, the 2015 and 2017 Under-20 World Cups, as well as the 2021 Champions League final (Chelsea-City).
The news has generated sadness among fans and supporters of the referee, who has been the subject of controversy on many occasions, both for his decisions on the field and for his extravagant style off it. Despite everything, his career is full of successes and he has left an indelible mark on the history of Spanish arbitration.
