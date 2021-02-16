Fourteen years after the start of the case, and after three last minute postponements, this Wednesday the oral and public trial of the former Secretary of the Environment of Kirchnerism will finally begin, Romina Picolotti, for fraudulent administration.

With a digital audience, to which The defendant will connect from her home in the luxurious town of Palm Beach, in the United States, the Federal Oral Court 6 will begin at 10 in the morning the trial for corruption of the former official, whose last requests for annulment of the case and obstruction of the process This time they did not achieve the success that they had been having until now. The prosecutor before the TOF, Diego Luciani, was the main obstacle for that usual martingale. Luciani always opposed that Picolotti could remain working in Florida without a plan to return to the country, but the judges Sabrina Namer, Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu and Guillermo Costabel They did not validate your request.

Personal goddaughter of the then Chief of Cabinet Alberto Fernández -who managed to transfer the Secretariat from the orbit of the Ministry of Health to his own, and multiplied his budget when he appointed Picolotti, in July 2006- the then young lawyer from Cordoba made his political debut later of a classic play in that stage of Kirchnerism: the co-option of social leaders protesting against the government.

At that time, Picolotti had approached neighbors and “environmentalists” who kept the international bridge between Gualeguaychú and Fray Bentos cut off, as a rejection of the installation of a pulp mill in that Uruguayan town. Always with the wind at my back, Nestor Kirchner he first encouraged protest, even dubbing it a “national cause.” But as the months go by could not control it, and at Fernández’s suggestion, he incorporated the lawyer as Secretary of the Environment to send a political signal that supposedly would help to cool down the spirits in Entre Ríos.

None of that happenedOn the contrary, the move unleashed a sequence of problems: Picolotti did not lead the assembly members, whose intransigence was further inflamed. And with the toy of power in his hands, The young woman immediately showed an ambition and self-confidence that set off the alarms of the civil servants that depended on her, and those that integrated other areas of the government.

Romina Picolotti, accused of fraudulent administration of public funds. Photo Marcelo Carroll.

Clarion received the first signs of irregular handling in the Secretary of the Environment, and after almost three months of investigation, on Sunday, July 8, 2007, it published the result of that work, which hours later triggered the judicial complaint whose tortuous progress now reaches the instance of the oral trial.

“Relatives and friends hired for exorbitant amounts, frequent trips in private jets, inexplicable expenses in furniture that nobody uses or the rental of buildings to house hundreds of employees hired for no reason, are the broad lines of a management characterized by waste and inefficiency. But that’s not all: such a riot is possible thanks to diversion of budget funds to a public foundation created with other objectives, and whose purchases are not subject to the usual processes and controls in the public administration “, that note began. It continues to be a tight synthesis of the reasons that will now put Romina Picolotti in the dock.

With her pocket full and almost without any control, the secretary multiplied the Ambiente plant prioritizing dozens of relatives and friends without any technical experience, whom she hired for substantial amounts for the time and whose personal expenses were massively financed by the state through the ArgenINTA foundation, an entity created for other purposes that in fact functioned as a financial company serving the Environment and other organizations. The mechanism? Agreement by means of agreement, millionaire budgetary funds were deposited in ArgenINTA, and then they were spent at their discretion, billing everything to ArgenINTA.

Picolotti made small and large, daily and extraordinary expenses under this triangulation, which Julio De Vido also made famous shortly after, when the secretariats and agencies dependent on Federal Planning executed their funds through agreements with public universities, for example.

Research Clarion in 2007 it caused the initiation of a legal case, but also of a closed and violent defense of the government to the civil servant, under the then brand new argument that the accusations were “a media operation”. That giant pressure was transferred to the court of Maria Servini, who instructed the case and recién questioned Picolotti in March 2011. Ten years ago. The judge took the file to trial in August 2015, almost six years ago. The penalty for the crime of fraudulent administration is two to six years in prison.