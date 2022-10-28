After 13 years of marriage



Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have divorced



Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala in Los Angeles (stock photo).

After weeks of speculation about the impending end of their marriage, the two have now made the news official. The separation was amicable, both explain.







After 13 years of marriage, US football star Tom Brady and top model Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce on Friday. Both posted statements on Instagram that they had made the decision amicably. The step of ending a marriage is never easy, but “we grew apart,” wrote Bundchen (42). She is grateful for the time together and wishes Brady all the best.

Brady (45) wrote that both had thought long and hard about the move. Going through it now is “painful and difficult,” as it is for many people around the world who are going through the same thing. Both said their children were their top priority and asked that their privacy be respected.

Bundchen and Brady have a son born in 2009 and a daughter born in 2012. Brady also has a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady announced his retirement from the sport in February, saying he wants to spend more time with Bundchen and his three children. 40 days later, the seven-time Super Bowl champion made a U-turn and rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as quarterback.







Bundchen told CBS in 2017 that she was concerned because her husband had continued playing the previous year with a concussion. Brady’s team at the time, the New England Patriots, and an agent declined to respond to Bundchen’s statement at the time. Brady later said he prefers to keep his medical history to himself.

Discovered by a model scout in Brazil at the age of 13, Bundchen rose to become one of the highest paid models in the world by the 2000s. She had a relationship with US actor Leonardo DiCaprio and took on minor film roles, including in “The Devil Wears Prada”.

