Epochal milestone for Apple: 2023 marks the end of Samsung's ten-year dominance and brings positive feelings in view of the company's new steps.

2023 was a year that will be remembered around Cupertino.

Not only because the last twelve months have seen longevity disappear from Apple-branded phones lightning portbut especially following reports that Samsung has overtaken the top spot in global smartphone shipments. According to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple has shipped 234.6 million of units over the course of the year, capturing 20.1 percent of the market.

In comparison, Samsung reached 226.6 million units, equivalent to 19.4 percent of the total share. The Californian company becomes world leader in smartphone shipments for 2023, despite contracting device demand.

This success represents a goal sought for over 13 years.

The change in the lead is supported by a significant increase in shipments from Apple, which recorded an increase of 11.6% in the last quarter of 2023 compared to that of 2022. See also Launch trailer for Blackwind, a shooter to stop an alien invasion on PC and consoles

Apple goes up, Samsung struggles New data highlights Apple surpassing Samsung in global smartphone shipments by 10 million units in 2023 2023 marked a overall decrease by 3.2% in smartphone shipments, totaling 1.17 billion units. During the year, Apple dominated various markets by shipping approximately 234.6 million units, recording growth of 3.7 percent from the previous year, when shipments stood at 226.3 million. In contrast, Samsung recorded 226.6 million units shipped, down from 262.2 million in 2022, due to a global economic slowdown and a consumer preference for other products rather than upgrading to expensive or mid-range devices. Xiaomi and Oppo they ranked third (145.9 million) and fourth (103.1 million), with shipment reductions of 4.7% and 9.9% in 2023, respectively.

Fifth position (94.9 million) was occupied by Transsion, which recorded 30.8% growth, shipping 94.9 million smartphones and capturing 8.1% market share. A significant growth of 8.5% in total smartphone shipments was observed in the fourth quarter.

Apple was able to take advantage of the sprint of this period, shipping 80.5 million units, while Xiaomi recorded an annual increase of 22.7%.

Samsung showed signs of difficulty with a 10.9% contraction compared to the previous quarter, dropping to 16.3% market share. See also Marvel's Spider-Man 2 debuts trailer with a trailer This marks the first time Samsung has lost its lead since 2010, when Nokia was at the top and Apple wasn't even in the top five.