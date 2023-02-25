Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz, Stefan Krieger

China presents 12-point peace plan for Ukraine war. The situation at a glance.

Update from Saturday, February 25, 1:30 a.m.: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, made surprisingly positive comments about China’s 12-point peace plan. He said at a press conference in the capital, Kyiv, that China had proposed several points with which he agreed. For others, however, that is not the case. The fact that China is now talking about Ukraine is by no means a bad thing, Zelensky said. However, the paper presented is not a real peace plan. But it is not bad that China has started talking about Ukraine. He then proposed a China summit.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. © Aleksandr Gusev / Imago Images

+++ 6.20 p.m.: The Russian Foreign Ministry has welcomed Beijing’s initiative to end the war in Ukraine, while reaffirming its own position on ending hostilities. “We welcome the sincere desire of our Chinese friends to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine through peaceful means,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday. “We share Beijing’s considerations”

Russia is open to a political-diplomatic solution. The basic requirement, however, is an end to Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, the cessation of all hostilities and the return of Ukraine to a neutral, non-aligned status. In addition, the “new territorial realities” – i.e. the illegal annexation of several Ukrainian territories by Russia – would have to be recognized. Zakharova also reaffirmed Moscow’s original war goal – the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine.

According to the 12-point peace plan: Russia wants to work more closely with Belarus

+++ 4 p.m.: After the presentation of the 12-point peace plan, China announced that it would intensify cooperation with Belarus. Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a phone call with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik that they wanted to deepen ties. This was announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The Chinese government will continue to support Belarus’ efforts to resist external interference in domestic affairs. The Foreign Ministry was not more specific. For example, no example was given. Recently there have been reports that Russia is planning to infiltrate the Belarusian state by 2023. So far, Beijing has not commented on Moscow’s plans, which is why today’s announcement symbolizes a new type of Chinese interference.

China’s 12-Point Plan for Peace in the Ukraine War: One surprising point

+++ 2 p.m.: Despite the fact that all twelve points of the Chinese peace plan are very general, one point is surprising. The first point of the document states: “The territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.” Beijing contradicts the Russian approach in Ukraine. The Kremlin repeatedly emphasizes that Russia is only taking back areas that historically belonged to Russia. However, these are officially part of the national territory of Ukraine, and it is mainly about regions of the Donbass in the east of the country. “China is clearly distancing itself from Russia, even if it doesn’t condemn Russia,” Klaus Mühlhahn, sinologist and president of Zeppelin University in Friedrichshafen, explained to the news portal t-online the facts.

Xi Jinping, President of China. (Archive photo) © Bandar Al-Jaloud / AFP

+++ 12.00 p.m.: International are further reactions to the document from Beijing. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, has described China’s 12-point plan for peace in the Ukraine war as “little credible”. He said so during a visit to Tallinn, Estonia’s capital. The Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Oleksij Makeiev, called for action from China instead of concepts. The government in Beijing must exert its influence on Russia, Makeiev told the RBB.

+++ 10.00 a.m.: China’s 12-point plan for peace in the Ukraine war remains relatively vague. Numerous goals of the Chinese government, such as “cessation of hostilities” or “end of unilateral sanctions” (see first report), are formulated vaguely. “Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis,” the document says, for example. For Jorge Toledo, Ambassador of the European Union in China, this is “not a peace proposal”. “There are no so-called legitimate security concerns that could justify this war of aggression and such a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and political independence,” Toledo told the international press in Beijing on Friday. Renowned China expert Scott Kennedy outlined the 12-point peace plan Twitter as a “wish list”. According to one Handelsblattreport, he also called the Chinese peace plan “stillborn” (see update from 9.30 a.m.).

China’s 12-point peace plan: initial reactions

Update from Friday, February 24, 9:30 a.m.: There are already initial reactions to China’s 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine war. After Chancellor Olaf Scholz had already expressed skepticism before the document was published ZDF Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock referred to the United Nations Charter. She therefore called on China to support these plans. Scott Kennedy, China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in the US, described China’s peace plan as an idealistic wish list and “stillbirth”. He commented on that Twitter.

First report from Friday, February 24, 4:30 a.m.: Beijing — In a much-anticipated 12-point paper released by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing on Friday, China to a ceasefire in Ukraine war called. In addition, an immediate start of negotiations between the Ukraine and Russia required. “Dialogue and negotiations are the only feasible solution to the Ukraine crisis,” says the position paper. However, China’s efforts to become more involved with proposals had previously been viewed with skepticism, as China the Russian war of aggression to this day has not been convicted.

Ukraine war: China unveils 12-point peace plan

“All parties should support Russia and Ukraine to work in the same direction and ultimately achieve a comprehensive ceasefire,” the document said. “Conflict and war serve no one. All parties must remain rational, exercise restraint and avoid fanning the flames, and prevent the crisis from worsening or even spiraling out of control.” China also insists that UN principles must be strictly observed.

In the paper, titled “China’s Position on Political Resolution of Ukraine Crisis,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry pledged that China would continue to play a “constructive role” in resuming peace talks, but gave no further details.

Each point is followed by a paragraph that explains the Chinese position, but does not offer any concrete suggestions on how to achieve the points.

China’s demands in the 12-point paper

Respect for the sovereignty of all countries

Moving away from the Cold War mentality

cessation of hostilities

resumption of peace talks

settlement of the humanitarian crisis

Protection of civilians and prisoners of war

Safety of nuclear power plants

Reduction of strategic risks

Facilitation of grain exports

Termination of unilateral sanctions

Stabilization of industrial and supply chains

Promotion of post-conflict reconstruction

(Source: CNN)

“The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively upheld,” reads the paper’s first point, which observers often relate to Ukraine’s original borders. At the same time, however, it also calls for the “legitimate security interests of all countries to be taken seriously”. Diplomats see this formulation as a clear indication of Russia’s argument that it must defend itself against the United States and NATO.

In the document, China also calls for a reduction in the strategic risks of war: “Nuclear weapons must not be used, and nuclear wars must not be fought.” The threat of using nuclear weapons should also be rejected. However, despite the demands in the position paper, diplomats in Beijing do not go so far as to describe the proposals as a “new peace initiative” or “peace plan”. Reference was made to China’s special proximity to Russia and its lack of neutrality. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began a year ago, China has always backed Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing the US and NATO as the real cause of the crisis. (skr/tu with AFP/dpa)