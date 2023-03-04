Deer, San Luis Potosí.- Don Jesús, an 81-year-old grandfather fell in a huge ditch in Deer, San Luis Potosi, where he remained for more than 12 hours, while paramedics carried out intensive efforts to rescue him.

According to information shared by both corporations, around 09:00 to 10:00 on Friday, Don Jesus, 81 years old, fell into a ditch with a depth of 5 meters.

It transpired that the man, residing in the El Epazote community, accidentally and due to vision problems, fell into the deep crack.

Two hours later, the relatives realized what had happened, so they immediately asked the help groups for support to rescue the grandfather.

Rescuers from the State Coordination of Civil Protection, from the Delegations of the Red Cross of San Luis Potosí and Charcas mobilized to the scene of the events; as well as the Municipal PC of Venado and Moctezuma.

Who They did a lot of rescue work.how hard more than five hours since the person was trapped five meters deep in a crack 40 centimeters wide.

This situation, PC reported, made it difficult to get to where the grandfather was, for which reason thin-complexioned personnel had to be designated and had rescue knowledge to be able to rescue the person.