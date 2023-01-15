“Sky News Arabia” surveyed the opinions of a number of former stars of Gulf football, regarding their expectations for the two Golden Square matches, and their nominations for the two final parties, as they unanimously agreed that the expectations are difficult, and the chances are equal, with a preference for the owners of the land and the audience.

Hammoud Sultan: The four teams deserve access

Hammoud Sultan, the former star of Bahraini football, believes that the four teams that reached the semi-finals of the “Gulf 25” deserve to reach this advanced stage of the tournament, because they showed a clear advantage compared to the rest of the other participating teams.

He added that the technical level during the group stage is considered average and does not rise to the level of good, expecting that the performance will increase and become stronger, starting from the Golden Square confrontations.

As for his expectations for the two finalists, he said: “I expect the Bahraini national team, the defending champion, to be a party to the final match with Iraq.”

He also added that he hopes that in the event that his country’s national team does not win the title, Iraq will win the Gulf title in order to please the fans who succeeded in the tournament with the hospitality and good reception of the delegations of the Gulf countries.

Khaled Salman: Preference for the owners of the land

Khaled Salman, a former Qatari national team player, considered that the knockout matches are different from the group stage matches, and therefore there is no room for compensation in front of the different teams, because the winner will be in the final round and will have the opportunity to win the title.

He added that some important factors in the semi-finals contribute to tipping the scales in favor of the Iraqi team, the owner of the land and the public, which enjoys great support in its matches, in order to reach the final match.

As for his nominations for the two sides of the final round of the “Gulf 25”, Salman expected that the final round would be held between the teams of Iraq and Bahrain, as they are the most convincing so far in this edition of the Gulf championship.

Ahmed Al-Rawas: Oman is the knot of Bahrain

Ahmed Al-Rawas, the former player of the Omani national team, stressed that the nominations for the two sides of the “Gulf 25” final are a difficult task, due to the great convergence in the level of performance between the four teams that reached the golden square.

He added, “The Omani team is the most fortunate in its match with Bahrain, because of the moral precedence it possesses, as the Bahraini team has not won over its Omani counterpart for more than 12 years, and thus it has become a knot that is difficult to untie.”

As for the second match between Iraq and Qatar, he stressed that the “Lions of Mesopotamia” team is stronger than its Qatari counterpart and plays amid great public support, which will have a strong influence in deciding the result, expecting that the final match will bring together Iraq and Oman.

Al-Rawas described the Iraqi team as the spirit of the championship, and it is difficult to snatch the title from his hands, especially since the Iraqi team is thirsty for this coronation.

Mahdi Kazem: Iraq and Bahrain in the final

Mahdi Kazem, the former Iraqi football star, confirmed that the two semi-final matches of the Gulf Cup will be of great excitement and suspense, because the four teams deserved to reach this advanced stage of the tournament, and have the necessary capabilities to compete seriously for the title.

He added, “The confrontations will not be easy, and as for the first match between Bahrain and Oman, it will be of a high level because the two teams are serious competitors for the title, which makes the confrontation strong and exciting and its outcome difficult to predict.”

As for the second match between Iraq and Qatar, the chances appear to be better in favor of the people of the land thanks to the great public support, although the Annabi team has a group of distinguished young players.

He expected that the final match would bring together Iraq, the host country, and Bahrain, the defending champion, in an exciting and entertaining final that reflects the strength of the competitions in the Gulf championship.