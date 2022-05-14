Journalist Francisca Sandoval died after 12 days of agony: she was injured while working

It is called Francisca Sandoval and she was a Chilean journalist who lost her life after 12 long days of agony. Unfortunately she was hit in the face by a bullet while she was trying to document the riots that occurred after a march in the city of Santiago.

Many at the moment are trying to show closeness and affection to the family, struck by the sudden and heartbreaking loss. The woman left one child very small.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place last May 1. In the neighborhood of Estacin Centralin the city of Santiagoin Chile.

On that occasion a procession had created gods riots. For this reason the woman, in the company of other envoys, had gone to the place for shoot the scene and tell what was happening. She worked for the Se¤al 3 program of La Victoria.

However, just as he was there, the unthinkable happened. A man already known to law enforcement for other crimes, with one pistol he fired several gunshots, but one of them has hit in the face.

The doctors’ intervention was immediate. They hospitalized the reporter in hospital and all the hospital staff did what they could to be able to help her. Eventually, after a long agony 12 long dayshis heart stopped beating forever.

The message of President Gabriel Boric, for the death of the journalist Francisca Sandoval

The incident shocked thousands of people. Even the president Gabriel Boric he wanted to give his opinion on the affair. In a Note branched said:

We will not allow immunity. Violence irreparably damages democracy and even families. Our commitment is to security and justice and we will repeat it to the end.

The man who is now under arrest for murder, his name is Mario Naranjo. The latter in 2014 was arrested for the first time, for drug trafficking and violence offenses under the gun law.