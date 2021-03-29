After being hospitalized for almost 4 months after catching the coronavirus, Joan Soler Sendra, 63, he returned to enjoy the outdoors. The health personnel of the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona moved his stretcher near the beach so that he could enjoy the sun and the sea after the prolonged confinement.

According to what was said by relatives, Joan and two of her brothers were infected with Covid-19 since the month of November. Despite the multiple contagion, Joan was the only one who had to be taken to intensive care due to a series of respiratory complications.

Since being admitted to the hospital, Joan Soler Sendra had mild flu-like symptoms; days later his state of health worsened with high fevers and body weakness. “He couldn’t walk or breathe on his own”said the doctor in charge of the patient.

The Spanish patient is 63 years old.

However, after an unfavorable diagnosis, the man managed to improve his breathing without artificial devices, and was able to look at the Sun again after a long hospitalization for Covid-19.

Dr. Andrea Castellvi, deputy director of the intensive care area of ​​the Hospital de Mar in Barcelona, ​​stated that taking patients with Covid-19 to ‘take a sun bath’, increases your mood and hopes to beat the disease.

With 114 days of hospitalization for Covid-19, Joan was the man with the longest stay in the intensive care room; For this reason, the doctors rated it as ‘a must’ to offer him a sun therapy.

Vaccination in Spain

Spain adds 75,010 deaths and a total of 3,255,324 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The accumulated incidence in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants increased four points, to 138.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, assured on TVE “As of April, we will almost triple the arrival of vaccines” and that he hopes that “in the next two weeks” the immunization of those over 80 will be covered.

Spain extended until April 30 the temporary restriction of non-essential travel from third countries to the European Union and Schengen associated countries for reasons of public order and public health due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19, as stated the order published in the Official State Gazette. In Gibraltar, citizens can go out without a mask from this Sunday. Almost 80% of its population is vaccinated and the bars can open until dawn.

The communities remain closed during this Santa Santa in which the restrictions prohibit the processions. The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has attributed the images of agglomerations that “must be avoided” in the city and the region to the perimeter closure imposed by Holy Week. The regions will be closed perimeter until April 9 to control infections.

Worldwide there are already more than 2.7 million deaths and more than 127 million infected people.