All of us who have been associated with the villages and towns must have heard stories from our grandmothers. In those stories, you have often heard that the wheel of time rotates and there are very interesting turns in events. Time has also created a coincidence in the Bihar assembly elections this time, which will be history for Indian politics. By reading the lines so far, you may be a bit bored, but at the same time, you must also be curious about which political event is being mentioned during the Bihar assembly elections. Keeping in mind this curiosity, let us understand how the wheel of time has turned after 11 years and what new twist is coming in Indian politics.For the first time in his nearly 50 years of political life, 70-year-old Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the bag for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Yes! Do not be surprised this view will be the first time in Indian politics. Though Nitish Kumar has been an ally of BJP for almost two and a half decades, but till date Narendra Modi has not sought votes for him. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi has been demanding votes for the BJP and its alliance partner parties and leaders across the country, but Nitish Kumar is the exception for whom Modi has never given a face to the public. Now questions may be arising in the mind that how can this happen? To understand this, let me remind you of an incident from about 11 years back.

The rally in Ludhiana where Nitish said for Modi – ‘This is not right’

On 10 May 2009, NDA leaders tried to show solidarity through a rally at the invitation of Shiromani Akali Dal in Ludhiana. It was time for the Lok Sabha elections. Then the parties in the NDA were in the role of opposition. In order to make LK Advani the Prime Minister, all political parties of NDA were showing solidarity on the stage in Ludhiana. Meanwhile, NDA partner Nitish Kumar was also present on the stage.

During this time Narendra Modi was present on the stage as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Narendra Modi held Nitish Kumar’s hand on the stage and raised him and praised his rule. Nitish Kumar had to face this matter. Immediately after the rally, Nitish Kumar told reporters that this is not right. This was the first time Nitish Kumar publicly shied away from Narendra Modi.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in 2010, exactly one year after the incident. In this election, the BJP wanted to call Narendra Modi for campaigning, but being the face of the alliance, Nitish Kumar flatly refused. The help sent by Gujarat for flood relief was also returned. Actually, in those days the opposition was dragging Narendra Modi’s name in Gujarat riots. At the same time, Nitish Kumar allegedly wants to show a secular image of himself. So he used to try to show distance from Narendra Modi.

The siyad on whose stage this happened, he left together

Incidentally, the SAD whose rally was held 11 years ago in Ludhiana, today he has separated from the NDA. At that time, Nitish Kumar had parted ways with Narendra Modi and now Shiromani akali dal / SAD has split from his cabinet and alliance. The wheel of time has turned that Nitish Kumar, who had made distances with Narendra Modi, will now ask for votes from the public for him. The Shiromani Akali Dal has split from the NDA in protest against the Agricultural Reform Bill. At the same time, Nitish Kumar has supported this bill in front of PM Modi in a virtual rally. It is worth noting that when this bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, as deputy chairman, had to face the anger of the opposition, he is also very close to Nitish Kumar and his party is from JDU. Only then does it say that the wheel of time turns, so many coincidences are seen.