Shingeki no Kyojin published its first volume on September 9, 2009, and in all these years it managed to win a huge number of fans who will be aware of how the story will culminate.

Next April 9 will be the last time we will see the work of Hayime Isayama, at least in the manga, since the anime will begin its last phase in late 2021.

With little more than a decade of life, Shingeki no Kyojin You have everything ready to go, and although it has not yet reached stores, the latest issue is ready to be reproduced on a large scale.

On March 30, the editor in charge of the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin confirmed by a post on Twitter that already l the last chapter of the series, and took the opportunity to thank the team for their effort.

It should be noted that that same day coincided with the date established as Eren’s birthday, leaving the series with a total of 11 years and seven months to live.

‘I received the manuscript of the final episode of Shingeki no Kyojin on Eren’s birthday. Everyone, please look forward to the May issue of another manga. Isayama-kun Thank you for your hard work for 11 years and 7 months! ‘

In the same publication, he made it clear that measures are already being taken against those who filter this or other chapters illegally, and not only in Japan, but throughout the world.

It will be next April 9 when Shingeki no Kyojin reveal the outcome of this great story that kept us on the edge of our seat for over a decade, so get the tissues ready, or your complaints.

We hope it has a legendary ending.

