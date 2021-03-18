After 11 years … Shocking confessions of her sister’s killer!

An Egyptian girl confessed to killing her sister 11 years after the death of the eight-year-old inside her home in the mill.

The murderer, who is now 27 years old, said that she “cannot bear remorse, so she decided to confess until her conscience was relaxed, noting that on the day of the incident, which was 16, she and her sister were sitting alone, and a verbal altercation occurred between them that ended with her suffocation, and a dead body fell.”

She explained that she called her father, who summoned the doctor, and told him that she had died and no one suspected the death, and the burial permit and death certificate were obtained and buried, and a report of her statements was drawn up and presented to the Public Prosecution.