New York.– War and disease have become cruelly intertwined and humans have confronted them on the battlefield and in the Gaza Strip, polio is currently stalking a population that for almost 11 months has been fleeing relentless bombing.

Under mounting international pressure to prevent an outbreak of the debilitating disease, Israel, which has rejected most criticism of its handling of the war, is moving with relative haste.

Israeli officials agreed this week to a temporary, localized pause in their fighting to allow United Nations aid workers to vaccinate some 640,000 children.

In a conflict where the two combatants have rarely agreed on anything, Hamas announced it would allow pauses in the war, which will begin on Sunday.

But health officials warn that plan faces enormous challenges.

Much of Gaza’s infrastructure is in ruins, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living in temporary shelters and aid workers have been attacked while distributing supplies.

Those risks were exposed Thursday when Israeli forces attacked part of an aid convoy in Gaza, killing four people, according to Anera, a U.S. nonprofit that organized the trucks.

The convoy was carrying food and fuel to an Emirati-run hospital in southern Gaza and had been coordinated in advance with Israeli authorities.

The agreement on the vaccination campaign and the pause in fighting came six weeks after the World Health Organization said traces of the polio virus had been found in Gaza’s sewage.

Two weeks ago, a nearly 1-year-old child was confirmed as the first case of polio in Gaza in 25 years, adding to the urgency for widespread vaccination against the disease, which can cause paralysis and death.

An outbreak could add to the urgent humanitarian challenges facing 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza and is likely to fuel international condemnation of Israel over its war-torn restrictions.