Venice, Giovanni Zecchini lost his life after 11 long years of suffering: he had fallen from a skylight of a disused swimming pool

He lived 11 long years of suffering Giovanni Zecchini and unfortunately in recent days he lost his life, he was involved in a serious accident in 2012. From that moment his life changed forever and in the end, he was unable to survive.

A piece of news that he threw pain and discomfort in the community. Many tried to help the family, affected by the serious episode.

It was the July 19, 2012. From what emerged, Giovanni was with some of his friends, who, attracted by some screams, decided to get on some skylights of a disused swimming pool in the sports center of Mira, in the province of Venice.

They were doing some work, that's why the tub was empty. That skylight though it couldn't hold the weight of the 13-year-old, who fell into the void, to a height of approximately 10 metres.

His friends soon realized what the situation was serious. For this reason they immediately asked the adults and rescuers for help, who soon arrived on site.

Giovanni unfortunately because of that fall so serious, he suffered injuries that changed his life forever. He had become tetraplegic and for 11 long years, his family never left him alone.

The investigations into what happened to Giovanni Zecchini

Given the criticality of the episode, the Venice Prosecutor's Office therefore decided to initiate an investigation and the Trial was also celebrated. They were 10 the people who ended up in the dock.

The then mayor elected a few weeks before the accident Alvise Maniero, the manager of the municipal swimming pool, those responsible for site safety and the technical manager of the municipality. The crime they were accused of was serious and negligent injuries.

The process lasted 10 long years and ended last January, with absolution of all the accused. However, the lawyers of Giovanni's family have decided to present a appeal and ultimately, they received an out-of-court settlement for compensation. The boy who was left disabled, unfortunately He did not make it and lost his life.