





Scientists are mobilizing to create a vaccine to combat African swine fever (ASF), the world's biggest outbreak of animal disease, which has killed about 100 million pigs since 2018. herds on the planet.

Highly infectious, African swine fever has passed through dozens of countries, which meant that several farms had to slaughter their herds, with millions of animals. PSA is helped by its ability to survive up to 1,000 days in frozen meat and persist for long periods in clothing and vehicles. It is, however, harmless to humans.

The outbreak can be attributed to the appearance of the virus in Georgia in 2007, which soon spread beyond the Caucasus. In 2018, it appeared in China, where about half of the world’s pigs are concentrated.

The following year there were concerns that up to 100 million pigs had been decimated. In 2021, it was confirmed that ASF appeared in Germany, a country that has one of the largest pig herds in the European Union.

On five continents there were reports of the emergence of ASF, which has reached at least 45 countries, forcing the culling of pigs, leaving family farms devastated and markets suffering from export bans.

The focus, experts say, is to carry out large-scale tests to see how the monitored animals interact with other diseases or pregnant sows.

Efforts are underway to combat ASF around the world. Chinese researchers claim to have made advances in a live attenuated vaccine.

In the UK, a team focused on ASF has been refining its own potential vaccine for the past two years. Vietnam had announced in June that it would become the first country in the world to administer an ASF vaccine. But it had to suspend testing after the death of 750 inoculated pigs.

The tests in Vietnam made news in the global community of scientists dealing with ASF, which reinforced the immensity of the challenge ahead.








