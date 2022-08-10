Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi announced today, Wednesday, his desire to return to Parliament during the parliamentary elections scheduled for next September, after he was excluded from it after being convicted of tax evasion.
“I think at the end of the day I will run as a candidate for Parliament to the delight of all the people who asked me to,” the 85-year-old billionaire and influential media man told Rai radio today.
Berlusconi’s centre-right Forza Italia party, which helped oust Prime Minister Mario Draghi last month by withdrawing its support, appears poised to return to power through parliamentary and senator elections scheduled for September 25.
The party is part of a right-wing coalition that also includes the anti-immigration “League” party led by Matteo Salvini.
Berlusconi urged voters to vote for his party as the moderate voice in the coalition, and said: “Every additional vote for Forza Italia strengthens the centrist and moderate trend in the coalition.”
Berlusconi has been prime minister three times since 1990 and has dominated public life for many years through his media and sports empire.
He was excluded from the Senate in November 2013 after being convicted of tax evasion and banned from participating in parliamentary elections for six years, but was elected to the European Parliament in 2019.
He suffers from many health problems, especially those related to the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, after he was transferred to the hospital in 2020.
#years #Berlusconi #return #Parliament
Leave a Reply