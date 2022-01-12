According to the newspaper, “The Guardian”, the killing of these four in the Alps region of France in 2012, has remained a baffling criminal mystery since then.

Saad Al-Hilli, his wife Iqbal and her mother, Suhaila Al-Allaf, were shot while they were on a forest road near a lake in the Annecy region.

Meanwhile, the late couple’s two daughters escaped a tragic fate when the shootings took place, but a French fashion designer who was on the scene was also shot and killed.

No charges were brought against anyone over the killing of the four people, while the case continued to raise a number of rumors.

French newspapers quoted judicial sources as saying that the arrested man, whose name was not mentioned, was detained while his house was searched.

In addition, investigators work to scrutinize and conduct research on the arrestee’s movement and the clothes he wore on the day of the crime.

The public prosecutor of the French town of Annecy, Lynn Bonnet, said in a statement that a person was arrested on Wednesday, after eight in the morning, by the police in the “Champry” region.

She indicated other details that will be disclosed at a later time, because the investigation is still confidential, for the time being.

grueling pursuit

Meanwhile, BFMTV reported that the arrested person was a married man, who had previously been heard as a witness, and that the arrest came after a series of searches conducted by the gendarmerie last September.

As for the daughter of the late engineer, Zainab, who was seven years old, she was beaten with a pistol, and criminals usually resort to this offensive method when they run out of ammunition and cannot find a bullet to shoot.

Her sister Zina, who was four years old, was also able to survive, thanks to her hiding at the wheels of the car.

Despite the passage of ten years since the crime, the French and British police failed to solve the case, despite engaging in close cooperation.