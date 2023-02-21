The number of civilians killed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine confirmed by the United Nations on Tuesday has surpassed 8,000, according to the UN Office for Human Rights, which noted that a year of conflict has also left 13,287 wounded among the non-Ukrainian population. military.

“Our data are just the tip of the iceberg in a war whose cost for civilians is unbearable,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement.

His office, which has been monitoring civilian casualties since the start of the Russian invasion, today published an annual report in which it highlights that at least 487 of the civilians killed and 954 of those wounded were children.

In addition, 40% of the victims (dead or wounded) whose sex is known were women, according to the report, which recognizes that the real number could be much higher, since there is no complete data on the effects of the war in cities hard hit by the conflicts such as Mariupol, Lisichansk, Popasna or Severodonetsk, among others.

Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kiev, the most affected

By region, Donetsk is by far the area where the UN confirmed the highest number of civilians killed (3,800) and wounded (6,600), followed by Kharkiv (924 killed and 2,000 wounded) and Kiev and surroundings (955 killed and 312 wounded).

The United Nations office also records two deaths in the area of ​​Poland bordering Ukraine (victims of a Ukrainian missile that hit the area in November) and 30 dead and over a hundred wounded in areas of Russia bordering Ukrainian territory (Belgorod, Kursk and Briansk).

The month of March last year was the one that left the most civilian victims, with more than 3,900 dead and 2,900 confirmed injured, and since then the number has been progressively reduced, to around 200 per month between November 2022 and January 2023.

The report further indicates that 90% of civilian deaths and injuries were hit by high-impact explosive weapons (such as missiles), mostly in attacks on populated areas, with at least 6,585 killed and 12,635 injured.

Also according to the study by the United Nations office, 84% of these attacks occurred in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government and 15% in territory occupied by Russian forces.

Weapons that kill after a conflict

The report also points to a sharp increase in civilian casualties in 2022 (202 dead and 369 injured) due to anti-personnel mines, remnants of weapons and explosions in ammunition depots, which have caused deaths since the beginning of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine for control of the Donbass in 2014.

“Violations of human rights and international law continue every day, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a way out of the growing suffering and destruction, a way out that leads to peace,” said Türk, who visited Ukraine in December. .

The High Commissioner also recalled that the conflict has left 18 million people in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, while around 14 million have left their homes, either to flee within Ukrainian territory as internally displaced persons or outside it as refugees.

“The war affected the youngest, whose learning was affected or interrupted by the attacks on educational facilities, but also the elderly and people with special needs”, lamented Türk.

The Austrian high commissioner emphasized that many of those who remained in war-affected areas are elderly people who are unable or unwilling to leave these dangerous areas.