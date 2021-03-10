The win suffered by Boca on Sunday hit hard in the hearts of the people of Vélez. And it seems that much more in The Gang of Liniers, as the club’s bar is known, which mobilized on the same Sunday night and this Tuesday morning had the intention of “visiting” the squad in the Olympic Village. But in the face of the strong police presence, as he was able to find out Clarion, they gave up.

However, the club’s leadership decided to keep custody of the team led by Mauricio Pellegrino at the training venue all week, hoping that tempers calm down.

The new leader of La Pandilla is Raulo, who was in front after the step to the side that gave Pedro Paz, who was in charge of the fans after the death of Marquitos. The same Sunday night, when the win was consuming, Raulo summoned the rest of the bar“This is not going to be free”, announced) to go visit the players that same night.

Pedro Paz (with the muscular Olando), the former leader of the Vélez bar.

A police patrol noticed these movements and a strong operation was deployed that managed to avoid a collision on the same Sunday. After the game, the journalists, leaders of Vélez and Boca encountered an unthinkable scene a few hours before. The number of uniforms was a sign that something was up.

For security reasons, the club’s bus waited for the players at the Argentinian Reservists exit (they usually leave through Juan B. Justo), from there they went to the Olympic Village and then returned home. Meanwhile, the cars of some soccer players who had been left in the club’s covered parking lot were removed by family or friends.

The players had rest on Monday and this Tuesday they returned to training. The leadership, warned of a possible presence of Raulo and his followers in the Olympic Village, requested greater protection from the province of Buenos Aires. Then, the bars gave up going.

The good results in the final of the Diego Maradona Cup and the start of the Professional League Cup had soothed the anger with the four players who were reported for sexual abuse at a party held at the house that Juan Martín Lucero rented in the Country Camino Real.

Later, Thiago Almada and Miguel Brizuela they were charged, temporarily provided by the club and then reinstated when there were changes in the case. The other person involved had been Ricardo Centurión.

According to reliable sources assured Clarion, the idea of ​​La Pandilla is “to ask for explanations and demand commitment and professionalism. That they stop dating before the games“Although it is known how the bars act when they” ask for explanations. “Much more when they have to demonstrate power before the factions that were left without command.