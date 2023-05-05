Only one passenger aboard a car driven by a novice driver after midnight, with the prohibition of letting other people in. This is the summary of the bill presented by the deputy of Italia Viva Ettore Rosato, presented with the aim of reducing road accidents with victims at a young age or involving those who are under the age of 21 or have obtained a driving license category B driving for less than three years.

The draft law

The submitted document reads: “The ascertainment of the crime in any case follows the sanction of suspension of the driving license from six months to one year if the driver then causes a road accident the penalties double together with the provision of administrative detention of the vehicle for 180 days.” The bill then refers to the high mortality during the weekends, recalling the infamous ‘Saturday night massacres’ “in which many young people, sometimes very young, are involved in road accidents at night when they return home”.

ISTAT data

Rosato’s proposal is based on ISTAT data which captures the statistical analysis of road accidents in Italy and the most affected age groups: “As reported in the latest analysis carried out by the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), in 2021 the toll is almost 3,000 victims and more than 200,000 injured. In particular, the increase in the number of deaths following road accidents, in 2021, appears to be accentuated in the age group of very young people, from 15 to 19 years, bearing in mind that for minors the data refers to accidents that occurred with means other than motor vehicles, such as scooters, motorcycles and bicycles. The number of injured also involves the age group from 15 to 29, equal to over 30 percent of the total.”

It’s not the first time

It is not the first time that there is talk of a law to limit the driving of novice drivers after midnight. Earlier this year, the mother of a road accident victim who died precisely because of a driver who had been licensed for less than three years, spoke of her willingness to propose such a measure to reduce mortality among younger, with a first attempt already carried out during the last Legislature.