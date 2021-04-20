E.A season of horror already led to a devastating result on the fifth to last game day: FC Schalke 04 cannot be saved mathematically after the 0-1 defeat at DSC Arminia Bielefeld. The fourth Bundesliga descent after 1981, 1983 and 1988 sealed the Bielefeld captain Fabian Klos (50th minute), who failed ten minutes before the end with a weak penalty (Kolasinac to Doan) to goalkeeper Fährmann and from a subsequent offside position only the supposed Had scored 2-0.

The victory of East Westphalia against Schalke, who had not won away since December 2019, was well deserved. The bottom of the table with the fewest goals (18) and the most goals against (76) presented himself too harmless on his last chance. No wonder after only two wins from the past 45 Bundesliga games.

Gerald Asamoah, the former Schalke fan favorite, then had big tears in his eyes. “You have experienced so much and seen so much. We knew what to expect. When you realize it’s over, that’s brutal. Its hard. I feel not good.”

Whether the way back to the top can be smoothed quickly seems rather unlikely after all the upheavals and turbulence of this season, also in view of the liabilities of 217 million euros. This relegation season may have left too many wounds for that. At least the new sports director Peter Knäbel assured that he wanted to do everything for it. “We are doing everything we can to bring this club back to where it belongs.” The promoted team from Bielefeld can hope for another first-class season as fourth in the table with 30 points now.

The first half was characterized by many unused Bielefeld opportunities that Prietl (9th), Doan (13th), Voglsammer (29th / 35th) and Okugawa (29th) did not use. Defensively, the recently quite stable Ostwestfalen allowed themselves a few careless fouls, which the Schalke players, however, made nothing of with their inadequately shot free kicks. The luck of Schalke was used up shortly after the break when the Bielefeld captain Klos hit with a half-high shot to 1-0 for the promoted team. A goal that goalkeeper Fährmann could have prevented with a slightly faster reaction time.

It was the moment after which Schalke were relegated mathematically. The “royal blues” in green jerseys fought at least bravely against relegation. But the next setback followed when Thiaw, who had already been warned, was shown the yellow-red card after a foul on Klos (71st). There was then nothing more to be done if there was a shortage.

“We knew it would be very difficult. It was a fighting game, “said Bielefeld’s Manuel Prietl and offered condolences to the relegated opponent:” I’m sorry for Schalke. But this is such a big club that they will be back in the Bundesliga at some point. “