Actor Aftab Shivdasani said on Tuesday that he has recovered from the Kovid-19 infection. He was found infected with the virus on 11 September. He wrote on Twitter and Instagram, “My greetings to all, I am happy and relieved to share this information with all of you that I again got the Kovid screened and God kindly gave the report negative. I thank all of you for your support and best wishes. “

Shivdasani said, “Please know that the disease is curable and less than 20 percent of the patients are serious and need to be admitted to hospitals. Most people recover from medicine at home, so unfortunately even if you get caught, do not panic. ”

Grateful. 4

Om Sai Ram

Allah Malik. pic.twitter.com/8MImmgJCE6 – Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) September 29, 2020

Anoop Soni said that Balika Vadhu’s director is hiring vegetable vegetable in an attempt to contact the team

Bigg boss 14: ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ fame Jia Manek aka ‘Gopi Bahu’ will not be part of Salman Khan’s show, the reason came out

He wrote, “I once again make a humble request and reiterate the importance of keeping distance from each other, applying masks and using sanitizers until the epidemic is over.” Stay safe and keep your loved one safe. “