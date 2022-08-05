Aft Sea | On Ankara’s island of discipline, bad behavior can result in expulsion – the Kallankari’s self-governance is so exceptional that even professors can’t think of anything to compare it to

Humming In the court there should be one Hamina Foudi and four known from the local biography, and from Calamie, who learned in Calanpöyö’s training, two of whom are sitting in the court.

This is how the harbor order, or hamina-ordning, written in the old Finnish language begins, with which self-government was granted to the Kallankari located in front of Kalajoki.

HS visited the island at the end of July, where a living peculiar community decides everything by itself, and bad behavior, for example, can result in deportation.

King of Sweden Aadolf Fredrikin the self-government granted in 1771 guaranteed fishermen the right to manage their own lands and water areas.

The supreme control of the Kallankari was handed over to the fishermen and the kari meeting, which meets once a year, which became the highest decision-making body of the Kallankari.

The karik meeting, on the other hand, was ordered to choose a hamina master and kari council from among themselves. The Haminamaster acts as the supreme leader of the Kallankari, and the karinevosto acts as a kind of government.

251 years have passed since the king’s decree. Finland has become independent, the kingdom has changed to a republic and the laws have been updated to modern times.

Can we In the case of Kallankari, are we still talking about actual self-governance?

Yes, it is possible, states the professor of public law at Åbo Akademi University Markku Suksi.

“Self-government is the right term to describe the legal status of Kallankari.”

According to Suks, Kallankari’s self-governance is above all a question of “administrative self-governance”.

“Through the Hamina Ordinance, the Kallankari had their own administrative structure,” Suksi opens.

However, the Kallankari do not have legislative power, and therefore the Kallankari cannot be compared to the status of Åland. Also, judicial power in itself does not belong to the self-government of the Kallankari.

Åland’s self-government has been defined during independent Finland, and self-government also includes legislative power.

However, Kallankari’s karikokous is also able to make decisions, which in today’s court are perhaps mostly understood as disciplinary actions. Such decisions include, for example, issuing fines and, in extreme cases, deportation from the island.

“In itself, very dramatic disciplinary decisions have also been made.”

Kallankari’s highest decision-making body, the kari meeting, meets annually on the Sunday closest to St. James’ Day. The meeting will be held in the same place where it has been held for 251 years.

Although therefore, the Kallankari do not have actual judicial power, the hamina-ordning gives the kari meeting wider rights than the usual joint area law, which includes, for example, various actions and sanctions related to fishing control.

“The Common Areas Act defines, for example, the administrative power over the areas common to the landowners of the village, but it does not include disciplinary power or the right to fine.”

However, the Kari meeting cannot do anything.

“The Karikokogo must also function within the constitution and normal jurisprudence.”

Kallankari when talking about self-government, we often refer back to the decision of the Supreme Court (KKO) from 1989.

In 1982, the Norwegian Forest and Maritime Administration wanted to take control of the shoals and especially the surrounding water areas, but the fishermen refused. They appealed to the king’s decree.

In the end, the matter was discussed all the way to the Supreme Court. In 1989, it ruled the case in favor of the fishermen.

According to Suks, the content of the Supreme Court’s decision is itself narrow, and contains two key points.

“First of all, the Supreme Court considered that the Kari Council was considered a party to the case, and the Kallankari were thus mainly treated as a legal entity comparable to an association or a municipality,” says Suksi.

“Secondly, KKO considered that the water area around Kallankari is not a public water area, but a private water area belonging to the Kallankari community. The islands have the same right in relation to the water areas surrounding them as a village with water rights.”

Hamina master Juha Vierimaa leads the speech at the kari meeting in his red shirt. Antti (left) and Leevi Lindvall are sitting on the stone, and on the right side of the stone is the old hamina master Jukka Pirttijärvi.

The highest therefore, the court’s decision in itself does not take a broader position on the rights of the kari meeting to apply the hamina-ordning.

Suksi admits that he cannot say directly what the Finnish legislation says about hamina-ordning today.

However, according to Suks, it is clear that the Kallankars belong not only to the European Union, but also to the Finnish state and Kalajoki municipality. Nowadays, self-government is best displayed at the municipal level.

“Kallankari has an exceptional position in how the municipality of Kalajoki would generally manage the areas belonging to the municipality.”

So let’s ask the mayor of Kalajoki From Jukka Puoskarhow Kalajoki manages or does not manage Kallankari.

“We do not deal with Kallankari’s issues in Kalajoki’s political decision-making, but they belong to the Kari meeting”, states Puoskari.

Officially, the Kallankari therefore belong to Kalajoki, but Kalajoki respects the self-government of the Kallankari and does not interfere in the affairs of the fishing community.

“Issues concerning Kallankari are reviewed at the kari meeting. There is complete agreement on this, and during my 20-year tenure, I have never come across different statements,” says Puoskari.

View on the island of Maakalla. No changes may be made to the cottages without a separate permit. They should be kept as they have always been.

Ski has studied various areas of self-government in his career. However, there is no perfect comparison for Kallankari. That is why it is a bit difficult to define the self-government of the Kallankari.

“The special thing about Kallankari is that no one lives there permanently. All the other self-governing regions I know have permanent residents, which is why they have to think about how, for example, social and health services are organized.”

Suksi himself thinks it’s great that the Kallankars have maintained their old self-government.

“With the Hamina Order, other self-governing regions were once also defined in the Kingdom. As far as I know, Kallankari is the only fishing community that has been left to cherish and hold on to its self-governance,” says Suksi.

“This self-government could perhaps be considered an established customary law arrangement, the legal basis of which is originally a royal decree issued centuries ago.”