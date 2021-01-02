Highlights: The human rights cell created by the Indian Army is being seen as a major reform of the India Armed Forces.

Shreyansh Tripathi, Srinagar

The human rights cell created by the Indian Army is being seen as a major reform of the India Armed Forces. Following the approval from the Ministry of Defense in August 2019, Major General Gautam Chauhan has been appointed as the Chief of this cell.

To know how important this appointment of the army is, one has to know the Armed Forces Privilege Act and some such allegations of human rights violations in the last few years … due to which the military actions in the country were questioned. It is also a big thing that this human rights cell of the army is being seen as another step of efforts to restore democracy in the state.

First understand what AFSPA?

AFSPA was passed by the Parliament in the year 1958. Its full name is The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA). AFSPA came into force on 11 September 1958. Initially it was planted in those areas of the Northeast and Punjab, which were declared ‘disturbed areas’. Most of these ‘disturbed areas’ were bordered by Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

What special powers do security forces get?

This law has given many special powers to the security forces. If a person acts against the law, a soldier can shoot at that person or use physical force. Security forces can destroy the places where weapons are kept. They can also destroy terrorists’ bases and training camps.

Apart from this, there is a suspicion about some place where weapons are being stored there and soldiers can enter and search the place. They can also arrest suspects and seize weapons. If someone has committed a cognizable offense, the Armed Forces can arrest him without any warrant. No legal action can be taken against the security forces for this. Under AFSPA, any action cannot be taken against the soldiers and any legal action can be taken against them.

When did Jammu and Kashmir come under its purview?

Terror reached its peak in Jammu and Kashmir in the mid-90s. In view of the increasing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Government decided to pass a similar law. In this way, the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990 was passed in 1990.

There are allegations of human rights violations

Amid these provisions of AFSPA, many times security forces have been accused of human rights violations. Apart from this, many human rights organizations have been advocating abolition of AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast. In such a situation, this cell has been formed with a view to further improving the image of the armed forces and resolving human rights matters. The big thing is that the army has made the officer of the rank of Major General the head of this cell. The new officer is Major General Gautam Chauhan who is the Vice Chief of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General S.K. K will be working with Saini.

The form of human rights cell is also important

The statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Defense after the formation of the Human Rights Cell states that this unit will ensure compliance with the values ​​and army rules of human rights. The special thing is that apart from the Army, a senior officer of the Indian Police Service has also been given a place in this cell. Looking at the earlier news, there were some objections from the army about the inclusion of a police officer in the cell. However, a later opinion was formed that the deployment of a police officer could be effective for efficient coordination with the Home Ministry and other organizations.

Families objected after Kashmir encounters

Recently, some army officers were accused of human rights violations after Amashipora encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from this, the family of the terrorists who were killed in the encounter in Prempora area of ​​Srinagar also objected to the action of the security forces. In such a situation, it can be said that the formation of human rights cell will facilitate ease and transparency in the disposal of such cases. Apart from this, the image of the armed forces will also be improved.