In this clip, Afsha was keen to console Raja player Abdelilah Madkour, who missed the last penalty kick in the match, causing his team to lose.

Al-Ahly’s playmaker ran towards Madkour, even before he celebrated with his colleagues the title, and embraced him after he missed the decisive penalty to calm him down.

After the scene that spread on the communication sites, Afsha was praised by followers, who saw that sportsmanship is much more important than winning and losing.

Al-Ahly confirmed its dominance in the African Super Cup, after beating Al-Rajaa on penalties (6-5), after they drew 1-1 in the original time at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

At a time when the match was heading towards the victory of Raja with a goal by Hamid Haddad in the 12th minute, Al-Ahly scored the equalizer in the last minute through Taher Mohamed Taher, so that the two teams went directly to the penalty shootout, which smiled at the Cairo giant.

Al-Ahly won the second title in a row and the eighth in its history, to confirm its dominance over the championship, which holds its record, while the Oval team failed to win the third cup after being crowned twice before in 2000 and 2019.