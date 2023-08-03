“No Justice, No Peace” – no justice, no peace – this exclamation is hardly missing at any American demonstration against racism and social injustice. Justin Jones, one of the two black congressmen who expelled the Republicans from the Tennessee legislature this spring, recalled the meaning of the words as he linked them to the Bible verse found at Jeremiah 6:14: “…and comfort my people in his misfortune that they should despise it, saying, ‘Peace! Peace!’, and yet it is not peace.”

Jones, a former theology student, is one of many politicians and activists who draw on traditions of African American churches to mobilize supporters and explain their causes. The relationship between the civil rights movement and black churches has been studied by many scholars, including Josef Sorett, dean of Columbia College at Columbia University in New York. In his new book, “Black is a Church,” he approaches the black churches from a different perspective: The religious scholar wants to show how Afro-American Christianity shaped not only protest, but many other areas of secular life and identity of black Americans and shapes – even if they are not religious. The title of the book could roughly be translated as “Blackness is a Church”—where “church” is often used colloquially to denote what is important, beautiful, or sacred. Sorett wants to show how black Christianity, more precisely the dominant Afro-Protestantism, determined everyday life, subjectivity and culture.

He gives a lot of space to literary testimonies and debates of the last 250 years. It starts with the so-called slave narratives, the first literary genre of Afro-Americans. Literary criticism always regarded these writings of formerly enslaved people as spiritual narratives, because they often describe the path and relationship of the authors to Christianity. According to Sorett, however, they also show how secular black subjectivity was influenced by Protestant cultural techniques. He follows Henry Louis Gates, who in the late 1980s identified the first typical text of the genre, the autobiographical account by James Albert Ukawsaw Gronniosaw, written around 1770. The West African was brought to Barbados by a Dutch trafficker and later he was in New Jersey enslaved. This and other autobiographical texts trace the path to freedom – education and religiosity often play a central role.

Ecstatic forms of religiosity

Sorett emphasizes that a distinction between “good” and “bad” religiosity developed early on among black Christians – after all, the slave owners were often Christians and justified their actions with supposedly Christian views. On the other hand, the liberated and abolitionists set a resistant Christianity, which drew hope for liberation from the biblical writings – but also moral everyday teachings of mutual help. Sorett shows that everyday culture was also influenced by religious forms – including those that people brought with them from Africa and partly integrated into the new religion.



Josef Sorett: “Black is a Church”. Christianity and the Contours of African American Life.

:



Image: Oxford University Press



The entertainment industry in its present form is also unthinkable without the church – this also applies to white evangelical churches whose “revival” events have shaped public culture since the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. For blacks, churches were often the only places where entertainment, primarily in the form of music and dancing, could take place. Many of its most famous cultural institutions got their start on church premises—for example, the Dance Theater of Harlem in the 1960s. According to Sorett, by the end of the nineteenth century, Afro-Protestantism was already forming a system of social interactions, norms, and self-descriptions that would also have a decisive influence on secular cultural production in the twentieth century. The author shows how civil rights activists and academics negotiated the relationship to Christianity – above all WEB Du Bois, who in 1903 in “The Souls of Black Folk” described the black church in the South as the center of social life.