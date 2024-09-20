EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Florencia Gomes, an Afro-Argentine descendant of Cape Verdean migrants, clearly remembers an anecdote that became a sign for her life. When she was ten years old, she argued with a classmate at school. The fight led to her classmate’s mother visiting the classroom, who called out to others and when it was Gomes’ turn, she looked at her with hatred and said: “You behaved like a fucking black woman.”

Gomes’ aunt decided to protest this racist act. And she said another phrase that also remained engraved in her memory as a banner of struggle: “This is not a childish thing or a normal fight. There are things that cannot be allowed to go by.” That story and others about racism – about a country that has a hard time recognizing it and minimizes it – are part of “Afroargentinas,” a documentary play with dramaturgy by Jesica Salinas Lamadrid, Ivanna Smolar and Gomes herself, and directed by Lina Lasso, which will be on stage in Buenos Aires until September 27.

Gomes, the protagonist of the play alongside Salinas Lamadrid, a sixth-generation Afro-Argentine, tells how they reconstructed their personal history, based on archives and emotional cartographies, while preparing the staging for a new performance at the Páramo Cultural theater in the Boedo neighborhood.

“The school anecdote left a deep impression on me,” says Gomes. “Maybe because at that moment I became aware of other situations I had experienced, for example, in kindergarten. There was a girl who called me “black” every day and I responded by biting her. At ten years old, I already understood things and was able to take other positions.”

Actress Florencia Gomes, an Afro-Argentine descendant of Cape Verdean migrants, on September 7 in Buenos Aires. Mariana Nedelcu

Salinas Lamadrid, for her part, remembers that at school she tried to remain invisible. “I wanted it to be invisible that I existed so that I wouldn’t be the object of ridicule. I wore gymnastics gear – two sizes too big – every day. I tried to wear my hair straight so that my curls, which was what attracted the most attention, wouldn’t be noticeable. I tried, in some way, to reproduce the invisibility that the rest of society made of us.”

The play is full of small mosaics of their stories, which are a window to look at and question a society that is not perceived as racist and that was built on a white European imaginary. In one passage of the play, the actresses repeat a question that they are asked over and over again: “Where are you from?”

“It appears in our daily lives,” says Gomes, “since we were born. When we say that we are Argentine, the next question comes: ‘But where were your parents born?’ The underlying question is why are you black and Argentine? Or, to put it another way: if you are black, you are not Argentine. When you claim to be Afro-Argentine, many times they tell you that you are Argentine and that’s it. It is a contradictory and internalized discourse, which denies that Argentina also has black roots.”

Salinas Lamadrid says that sometimes people speak to her in Portuguese, thinking that she is one of the many Brazilian tourists or residents walking the streets of Buenos Aires. She believes that there is an “illusion of hierarchy” in these questions. “These are questions that are only asked to black people and not to people of other phenotypes. There is an illusion of hierarchy, which has been fixed as a structural racism. Our national identity has a reference to the Afro that is denied. The idea of ​​a “whitened” and Europeanized society that came to instruct and cultivate the sciences and arts to open our minds to the native peoples and to the blacks who were here was promoted.”

Jesica Salinas Lamadrid at the Páramo Theater in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Boedo. Mariana Nedelcu

In Argentina, the first time the self-identification question was included for the Afro-descendant population was in the 2010 National Population, Household and Housing Census. In the last of 2022, the population that identifies as being of African descent or has black or African ancestors totals 302,936 people in the country. This population group constitutes 0.7% of the total number of people, while in the 2010 Census it represented 0.4%.

In the country, every November 8th the National Day of Afro-Argentines and Afro Culture is commemorated in honor of María Remedios del Valle. Black, poor, warrior, wife and mother of several children, she was one of the few women who fought in the wars of independence, which formed the first national government in 1810. For her bravery and courage, Manuel Belgrano, one of the main patriots who promoted the May Revolution, named her Captain.

Her figure appears in the work “Afroargentinas” with a large portrait, which ends up being transformed into an altar. Despite the importance of her figure, the actresses remember that in their time as students – and now – racialized faces do not occupy leadership roles in patriotic events in schools.

“If you had a racialized face you could sell candles or corn flakes. The rest – all white kids – were heroes or national heroes at patriotic events. Even if you were a [Juan Bautista] Cabral [uno de los tantos negros argentinos que se ofrendaron por la patria en las batallas de la independencia]. We learned from that racist, classist and patriarchal school. When you grow up, you realize that it is time to unlearn some things.”

Maga Pérez, an Afro-Argentine, activist for the human rights of Afro-descendants and member of the Misibamba Association, saw the work. She believes that the history of each family, like that of Gomes and Salinas Lamadrid, is a “treasure” that should be shared. “We must do so for the centuries that silenced us and from the physicality of our humanity in movement and freedom. We endure and confront racism when we go to school, when we look for work and when we are identified as dangerous because ‘we are not from here’. The foreignization of our lives and our culture becomes a key to discrimination,” says Pérez.

Florencia Gomes holds a portrait of a black woman, at the Páramo Theater, in Buenos Aires. Mariana Nedelcu

She describes Argentina as a country “that has a hard time recognizing and minimizes the violence that racism implies.” “The loving and firm nature of the story is fundamental because it is necessary to empathize with people so that they open their minds to reflection. But also so that they try to think about how they can help through the ‘small, great’ actions to change reality. Those who are not part of the black community can hear, through them, how we have endured and faced racism throughout our lives,” she adds.

Lasso, the play’s director and a Colombian immigrant in Argentina, contributes to the debate with the idea of ​​“a specific Argentine racism,” which is different from that of other countries in the region. “There is an erasure through, for example, the history of whiteness. Or this myth that all black people died in wars or during epidemics. This play vindicates us as black people through pain, but also through empowerment.”

When the curtain of “Afroargentinas” comes down and after the applause, the audience approaches the stage. They look at the photographs and the words written on this personal map of Gomes and Salinas Lamadrid. There are hugs. There is a being together that is good for them. Gomes says at the end: “We want black people to be able to realize that their issues are not personal but collective. And we want the public that is not black to be able to rethink their internalized and naturalized racist language. We want the play to invite people to rethink, unlearn and relearn.”