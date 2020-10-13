The image of an African American on a rope sparked outrage around the world. The man said he felt like a slave. Now there is a lawsuit for damages.

In the past year, pictures made the rounds showing how a African American from US police officers was led away by a rope.

from was led away by a rope. The man has now Compensation sued.

sued. The debate around Police violence in the USA had increased sharply in the past few months.

Galveston – An African American living in the US state Texas was taken away by two white police officers with a rope, the city of Galveston has on one compensation sued for one million dollars. The news agency reports, among other things AFP and the Washington Post.

Your client Donald Neely is it “not just about the money”, reported the lawyer. He is concerned with what is “wrong and right for all people”. Neely was in August 2019 Galveston arrested for trespassing on property. He was handcuffed and the officers then attached the rope. The officers on horses then led him through the city center, where several people took photos of the incident.

Down in #Galveston #Texas, two horse mounted race soldiers walked a detained mentally ill Black man named Donald Neely down the street like a captured slave from the 1800s pic.twitter.com/c0CSKVn6T9 – Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 6, 2019

Afro-American scandal: I felt like he was being brought before the slaves

Recordings of the incident distributed on the Internet caused great outrage. The pictures brought back memories racist violence in US history, such as the chaining of slaves and black lynchings. In the current complaint, Neely described his treatment as “extreme and egregious”. For him it felt as if he was being brought before the slaves, it says.

At the time of the incident it was Neelysuffering from mental problems, homeless. The Galveston Police Chief, Vernon Hale, at the time apologized for the action taken by the officials. This would have shown “poor judgment” and inflicted “unnecessary shame” on Neely. Nonetheless, the police chief emphasized that the method is a “trained technique” which in certain cases is the “best approach”.

US police scandal in Texas: Debate about police violence against blacks continues to grow

The debate around excessive police violence against black people has over the past few months in the USA increased greatly. Since the death of the African American George Floyd At the end of May during a brutal police operation in Minneapolis In the state of Minnesota there are repeated protests, which sometimes lead to violence. The topic also plays a major role in the election campaign for the presidential election on November 3rd for the incumbent Donald Trump against the Democrat Joe Biden occurs.

