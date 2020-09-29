Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has attributed the ‘slow innings’ of Misbah-ul-Haq to the defeat of India in the semi-finals of the 2011 World Cup. According to Arab News report, Afridi captained Pakistan suffered a 29-run defeat at the hands of India in the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup played at the Punjab Cricket Association ground in Mohali.

In that match, veteran batsman Younis Khan scored 13 runs off 32 balls and Misbah scored 56 runs in 76 balls. Afridi himself could not do much and was dismissed by 19 runs off 17 balls. While batting first, India scored 260 for nine wickets and then bowled Pakistan out for 231 in 49.5 overs.

India entered the finals by defeating Pakistan under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh, where they won the World Cup after 28 years defeating Sri Lanka. Afridi said in an interview, “A lot of people talk about Misbah playing a slow innings. First thing is that it is Misbah’s nature and this is his game. He takes a lot of time to get set. He tries to take the game to the end, but he needed to keep the scoreboard going as well. “

Hathras gang rape: Virat Kohli said – what happened is beyond cruelty, the culprits hope to be punished

He said, “To increase the pace of runs, he needed to change his strategy. But the pressure increased due to frequent wickets falling. After we took one or two wickets, the body language of the Indian players had changed.” Started dominating our team. We had a good chance, but I believe we lost it. “

The former captain further said that the late Pakistani coach Bob Woolmer had become a successful coach because he did not do politics. Afridi said, “He did not do politics. He knew the strengths and weaknesses of each of the players. He did not call their names, but supported them.” Afridi was the captain of Pakistan team from 2009 to 2011. He retired from international cricket in 2017.

Sanju Samson does not want to compare himself with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, know what he said