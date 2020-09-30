In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that 190,000 people could die in Africa due to COVID-19 if containment measures failed. For its part, a United Nations agency even predicted that up to 300,000 Africans could die. The continent’s overloaded public health systems, as well as a shortage of testing facilities and overcrowded slums, led to these pessimistic guesses.

However, the reality is being very different from what was expected. While the world has already exceeded one million fatalities, Africa is managing the pandemic better than expected, with a percentage of deaths lower than in other continents. The fatality rate on the continent is from 2.4%, with about 35,000 deaths among the more than 1.4 million people infected, according to Reuters data. In this way, their fatality rate is well below that of Europe, where is from 4.5%. It is also lower than that of North America (2.9%).

The most affected countries, such as Italy Y Britain, have registered figures of fatalities of the 11.6% and the 9.0% respectively, compared to the 1.6% from Ethiopia, he 1.9% from Nigeria and the 2.4% from South Africa, the most affected country in Africa. Additionally, hospitals in many African countries say that COVID-19 admissions rates are declining.

However, experts suspect that some deaths are being overlooked caused by the coronavirus on the African continent. The testing rates of about 1.3 billion people They are among the lowest in the world, and many deaths of all kinds go unrecorded. South Africa recorded an additional 17,000 deaths from natural causes between May and July, 59% more than would normally be expected, according to a July report from the South African Medical Research Council. That suggests that the death toll from COVID-19 could be significantly higher than the official figure. Still, there is broad consensus that mortality rates have been more positive than expected.

A young population

Public health experts argue that the death rate is lower here, among other factors, because the virus is more lethal in older people and Africa has a very young population. A 2019 United Nations report revealed that 62% of the population in sub-Saharan Africa were under 25 years old and only 3% were 65 years or older. In the United Nations Europe and North America region, 28% were under the age of 25, while 18% were 65 or older.

Low mobility of citizens

African governments also had plenty of time to prepare due to the relative isolation of many of its citizens from airports and other places where they could come into contact with global travelers. One reason could be that international travel is limited in many African countries, while traveling within the country can be more difficult than on other continents, says Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional director for Africa.

More resistance from exposure to other coronaviruses

Another theory that experts put forward is whether previous exposure to other coronaviruses, including those that cause the common cold, has generated a greater degree of resistance in some of the communities initially considered vulnerable.

More than half of the urban population of Africa is concentrated in slums, where access to water to wash hands is scarce and physical distancing is almost impossible. These living conditions facilitate the spread of disease, but some scientists wonder if that may have been an unexpected advantage in this case. There is some evidence that T cells developed by the body’s immune system could help fight COVID-19 after exposure to other coronaviruses. “I would say that is at least a plausible explanation for why there are different levels of resistance to the virus in different populations,” said Thomas Scriba, immunologist and deputy director of the South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative.

Africa had more time to prepare

The virus reached Africa later than other continents, which was able to allow medical personnel to anticipate events by seeing what was happening in the rest of the world. Thus, they were able to establish field hospitals, stock up on oxygen and ventilators, and learn from improvements in treatment elsewhere. “We receive the gift of time”said Thumbi Mwangi, senior researcher at the Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases at the University of Nairobi. “We had an amount of preparation that others did not have,” he acknowledges.

On the other hand, the experience in the fight deadly infectious diseases like Ebola, which killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa between 2013 and 2016. Many African countries rushed to introduce controls at airports, suspend flights from heavily affected countries and enforce social distancing measures and the use of masks.

The help of a tuberculosis vaccine

Some scientists are also exploring the possibility that a tuberculosis vaccine provides some degree of cross protection, reducing deaths from COVID-19. These vaccines, called Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), protect against other viral respiratory diseases, and a study published in July in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that countries with higher rates of tuberculosis vaccination had lower maximum mortality rates by COVID-19.