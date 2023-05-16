South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters in Cape Town, on Tuesday, that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky “agreed to receive the mission and leaders of African countries” in Moscow and Kiev.

Ramaphosa confirmed that he had separate contacts with both Putin and Zelensky last weekend, during which he presented an initiative drafted by Zambia, Senegal, the Republic of the Congo, Uganda and Egypt, as well as South Africa.

He added, “I agreed with Presidents Putin and Zelensky to start preparations to deal with African heads of state.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the African Union, the United States and Britain were also informed of the initiative and welcomed it.

Why Africa?

The initiative is the first to come out of Africa, and the expert on the affairs of this continent, Rami Zuhdi, spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about it, saying that “any endeavors from any party, whether Africa or others, will be acceptable, because the conflict is global and affects everyone.”

Zuhdi considered that “Africa is now an influential bloc, and it may contribute, albeit slightly, to ending the conflict,” adding: “The crisis is very big, and the influence of African countries may be part of the solution.”

In the same context, Osama Al-Saeed, an expert in international relations, told Sky News Arabia that the acceptance of the African initiative by both sides reflects the desire of each of them to win the African arena, especially since this continent has recently represented an arena of international polarization.

Al-Saeed added that “the extended and balanced relations of many African countries, including Egypt, with both sides, enable them to play an important role in the framework of attempts to resolve the crisis.”

Al-Saeed believes that “the African initiative is the most easy to pass than the Chinese initiative, as the western party is suspicious of Beijing’s intentions, but wants to win the African arena.”

previous initiatives

● China had previously put forward a 12-point peace initiative, the most prominent of which was respect for the sovereignty of states, and that no country seeks to achieve security at the expense of the other, but it did not achieve a breakthrough in light of Western skepticism about Beijing’s positions.

● Brazilian President Lula da Silva proposed a few weeks ago to form a contact group of countries not involved in the war, to mediate for peace, but the proposal did not go ahead.

● The success of Saudi-Emirati mediation at the end of last year in releasing an American woman detained in Moscow, in exchange for the release of a Russian prisoner in the United States.

● The Vatican offered in March 2022 to assist in any kind of mediation, and to “do everything possible” with the aim of achieving a cease-fire in Ukraine.

● Turkey’s attempt in the same month to advance the negotiation process, hosting Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, but the initial discussions did not result in progress in the attempts to resolve.

● Meetings between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Belarus in the early days of the conflict, however, did not provide any solution.

The differences

Regarding the difference between the African initiative and the previous proposals, Rosie Prichard, a writer specializing in European affairs, tells Sky News Arabia that what the South African president announced of an African mediation proposal is “a major geopolitical step and receives listening ears at least, in light of Beijing and Moscow’s willingness to receive African delegation.

Anne Brachard considered that “Europe openly questions the Chinese proposal for peace, but it will be difficult for it to ignore the new African initiative.”

Chances of success

As for the chances of the initiative succeeding, Tariq Fahmy, an Egyptian expert in international relations, told Sky News Arabia, “The expansion of the initiatives’ circles to include the largest possible number of countries from different continents is a distinguished step on the way to achieving peace, but Russia and Ukraine’s acceptance of attempts to resolve the crisis remains the condition. most important for the success of such initiatives.

He added, “The initiative bears some optimism, but it was not the first international initiative in this regard, and previous proposals froze due to weak will and its failure to turn into realistic negotiations accepted by both parties.”

The war in Ukraine is approaching its 16th month, amid mutual preparations on both sides of the fighting to launch attacks with the breaking of the cold wave and the approach of summer, but these attacks suffer from a number of obstacles, the most important of which is the lack of ammunition.

In the midst of this mobilization and counter-mobilization, the world, especially the southern countries that are most affected by the repercussions of the war economically, hopes that the parties to the crisis will respond to attempts at a solution, and resort to the negotiating table.