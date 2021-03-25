A family of savanna elephants in the Samburu River, Kenya. Lucy king

African elephants have endured a relentless pursuit of poaching for decades for the ivory in their tusks, in addition to the loss of habitat mainly due to land change for agricultural use. This has led to a “large-scale decline” in its population across the continent. Thus, that of forest elephants has been reduced by more than 86% in 31 years and that of those of the African savanna by at least 60% in the last 50 years, indicates the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the world authority on the status of species. According to their latest report, in 2016 they estimated that 415,000 elephants remained between the two populations.

These two varieties were already on his red list of endangered animals, but in the “vulnerable” category. Furthermore, they were considered as a set. Now, new genetic studies have led the IUCN to consider them as two different species, increasing the degree of severity for both: savanna elephants have been recatalogged as “endangered” and forest elephants as “critically endangered.” ”.

IUCN Director General Bruno Oberle has stressed that “African elephants play a key role in ecosystems, economies and in our collective imagination around the world.” That is why it has considered essential “to urgently put an end to poaching”, in addition to ensuring the conservation of adequate and sufficient habitat for these elephants. A plan that can be carried out, as shown by several African countries that have managed to reverse the decline in elephants.

Despite the overall decline, IUCN highlights these successful conservation examples, which have combined anti-poaching measures on the ground, more supportive legislation and land use planning to promote human-wildlife coexistence. . This has been the case in conservation areas in Gabon and the Republic of the Congo, where some forest elephants have stabilized. With regard to savanna specimens, their numbers have also been stable or even increased in some points, especially in the Kavango-Zambezi transboundary conservation area, on the borders between Namibia, Angola, Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, where the largest subpopulation of this species resides on the continent.

An elephant in South Luangwa National Park in eastern Zambia. Wolfgang Kaehler

These success stories lead to places where the strong global threat is diminishing and populations are thriving. That’s why “a lot of caution and local knowledge is required when translating these results into policy,” warned Dave Balfour, evaluator of African elephants and member of the IUCN Species Survival Commission’s African Elephant Specialist Group.

The separation into two species

Experts have concluded that African elephants are actually two species, following new research on the genetics of these populations. Those of forest live in the tropical zones of Central Africa and habitats of West Africa. They rarely interact with savannahs, who prefer the open country of sub-Saharan Africa, including grasslands and deserts.

The forest elephant’s situation is more restricted, currently occupying only a quarter of its historical distribution, the largest populations are in Gabon and the Republic of the Congo.

Gema Rodríguez, responsible for endangered species at WWF, considers that this cataloging is the culmination of a process. “There are reports from the IUCN and ours in which the serious decline was detected, but to change a catalog it takes years, to verify that it is not a trend of a few years,” he explains.

