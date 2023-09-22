Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Political experts and analysts specializing in African affairs stressed the importance of discussing the problems and concerns of the African continent on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly meetings during the 78th session, and pointed out that the African continent is exposed to several crises that require a supportive and supportive international position and offering solutions to get out of these crises and achieve sustainable development. On top of these crises are climate change, health, development, political conflicts, and the fight against terrorism.

African affairs expert, Dr. Ramadan Qarni, considered the General Assembly meetings this year to be of special importance. Because it came after Kenya organized the first climate summit, with the aim of mobilizing support and African forces to build and formulate an important position at the COP 28 climate conference, indicating that everything raised and discussed regarding the African continent and the challenges it faces due to climate change, will be translated to a large extent at the climate conference.

Qarni said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the issue of recent political changes in the West African region will receive great attention from discussions during the General Assembly. Because the phenomenon of military coups has returned to a large extent, with its political and security impacts on the region, and the regimes that came after the coups have gained de facto legitimacy, and therefore this issue will be one of the important topics in the General Assembly meetings. He pointed out that the General Assembly will also discuss the specter of famine threatening the African continent, and food security issues, especially since the issue affects many regions in Africa.

Qarni added, “One of the important files presented to the General Assembly is that related to security in Africa and confronting terrorist organizations in the Sahel region, which includes the group of five countries, and suffers from major extremism problems, especially after the coups in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, and then there is an idea to formulate an agenda and mobilize International relations to confront these organizations will be one of the important issues in the next stage, and the reality of international relations reveals that the continent occupies a special place on the international action agenda, and has become active in the global system with some of its countries entering the BRICS group.”