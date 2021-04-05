Namibia demanded compensation from Germany for the genocide, but Berlin has not yet decided on the amount. Writes about this BBC News.

We are talking about the events when Namibia was a German colony, and the central authorities often killed local residents or drove them to concentration camps. Berlin recognized the incident as genocide six years ago, but has not paid compensation.

Africans believe that the German side should negotiate not only with the government, but also with tribal leaders who have already tried to sue the money in American courts. Some representatives of the Namibian tribes believe that the government of the country wants to “get its hands on” compensation payments in order to sponsor their projects.

The FRG authorities do not comment on what is happening. BBC News recalls that possible compensation for Namibia will set a precedent: none of the former colonial powers has yet entered into negotiations with the former colony over the events of a century ago.

In 1904-1908, when the territory of modern Namibia was occupied by German South-West Africa, the German expeditionary force suppressed the uprising of African tribes. Then they made up the majority of the country’s population. The German authorities “drove” the survivors into the desert – many died of hunger there – or sent them to concentration camps. According to historians, from 65 to 80 thousand representatives of the Herero tribe and about 20 thousand representatives of the Nama tribe died.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram