Paris (AFP)

The Confederation of African Football intends to postpone the first two rounds of the qualifying rounds to the 2022 World Cup from June to next September, because some host stadiums do not meet the conditions, according to internal sources in several national federations.

The president of one of the federations, who preferred not to be named, said that the African Union Emergency Committee agreed on Monday to the postponement decision pending the approval of the Executive Committee. Other football officials confirmed this decision, but the African Union confirmed that it would “issue a statement today” regarding this matter.

According to the new decision, the six rounds of the African qualifiers will be distributed in two rounds in September, October and November, and then the supplement will be held in March of next year after the African Nations Cup finals scheduled in Cameroon in early 2022, after it was postponed from the beginning of this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to The same sources.

This decision comes only four weeks before the start of the qualifiers, and therefore the confederation does not allow matches to be held in 22 of the 54 countries affiliated with the African Union, due to the inadequacy of the stadiums with the required conditions. The Confederation’s Emergency Committee and the Confederation in Abidjan, where FIFA President Jani Infantino was also present, approved the two regulations.

Among these countries, for example, Senegal, the runner-up of the last edition, Mali, Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone, which cannot compete in home matches at home if the first two rounds are held in June.