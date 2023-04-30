At just 15 years old, the Ivorian dancer and choreographer Orokiya Kone decided to dedicate his life to professional dance. “My way of expressing myself is through movement, my essence is to dance,” she says, minutes before going on stage. “I wanted this life, even though my parents were totally against it. In Côte d’Ivoire there were still many prejudices about a woman dedicating herself professionally to dance”. Koné is part of the group of artists invited to the III Harmatan African Culture Nomadic Festivalwhich brought together prominent women in cultural management and leadership from countries such as Cameroon, the Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tunisia from April 12 to 15 at the theaters of Ourense in Coruña and del Bosque in Móstoles.

“When I became firm in the decision to be a dancer, my father banished me from home, because for him this was not a profession”, recalls Koné. “He sent me to a far away city, where I couldn’t dance or go to school. There I lived with my uncle, who expected me to become his third wife. So I had to run away.” Despite these obstacles, the artist has positioned herself as one of the few creators and cultural managers in the Ivory Coast. Although this sector has one of the highest rates female employment (48.1% worldwide, according to Unesco data from last year)the truth is that they continue to face barriers, such as unequal access to decent work, fair pay and leadership positions.

Globally, only the 42% of women occupy decision-making positions in artistic and cultural councils. This figure may be lower in some countries in Africa, Asia, the Pacific and the Arab States, where women’s representation can be as low as 27%. In France, for example, where women run 34% of the visual and performing arts organizations subsidized by the Ministry of Culture, only 9% of the directors of the 100 largest cultural companies are women. In Uruguay, it is estimated that women occupy 25% of management positions, while, in Mali, they are only 3% of them who hold decision-making positions in their hands.

No discouraging figures have been able to with Koné, who in her 45-year career has gone from being an apprentice at the Koteba Ensemble academy —one of the first dance schools in Abiya, the largest urban center in the Ivory Coast— to becoming its dancer official and later a professional choreographer. “Although women can stand out as much or more than them in this sector, we are very few,” she acknowledges. She, at 60, still feels like “a fish in water” when she goes on stage and continues to create works. As Idjo (which means “get up” in the Bambara language), a contemporary dance choreography premiered for the first time on the stage of the Teatro del Bosque in Móstoles. The work has the voices of nearly a dozen women who interpret it in 11 of the more than 1,500 languages ​​used on the African continentsuch as bassa, beté, malinké, more, dafo, bobo, French or English.

Scene from the play ‘Idjô’, by the Ivorian dancer and choreographer Orkiya Koné. paula herera

Feminine presence to change the story

Africa, together with the Middle East, represents only the 3% of total global production generated by the culture and creativity industry, according to the latest African Trade Report 2022, from the African Import and Export Bank Afreximbank. The cultural production of Asia and the Pacific, Europe and North America represents 93% of world income and generates 85% of jobs, according to the document. “That is why we need the presence of African women who build new stories, about Africa and about female participation in society,” says Odile Sankara from Burkinabe, one of the most important actresses, stage directors and cultural personalities in West Africa. .

For the interpreter, the challenge for African women in cultural management is much greater than for those in the West. “We are paving the way for the new generations. Faced with a monopolized cultural industry, we have the challenge of changing the story that Africa is only war and misery, as well as the imaginary that African women are permanent victims. We are more than genital mutilation and child marriage. We are also creative, resilient and powerful”, Sankara recounts, in the dressing room of the Teatro del Bosque, after the debate What is the place of female creation today?

Issues such as financing, support for cultural projects, the lack of female role models, and gender stereotypes —which place the responsibility of the family and children on women— are not inherent obstacles only to Africa. However, on the African continent, low government funding for creative and cultural projects limits creative activity to the informal sector, which tends to rely on networks of small and medium-sized businesses, freelancers, and temporary workers. “This makes women even more precarious and prevents them from continuing to grow professionally,” outlines the Burkina Faso choreographer, who regrets being one of the very few actresses of her generation who continue to practice.

The choreographer Hermine Yollo, during the presentation of the play ‘I hate the theater’, at the III Harmatán African Culture Nomad Festival, in Móstoles. paula herrera

Despite all the challenges, these women, performers, and creators know that their work allows them to build a much broader view of the continent’s cultural production. The Cameroonian choreographer Hermine Yollo knows this well. “Taking the floor and going on stage means breaking with the idea of ​​a homogeneous African art that simplifies our identity. We are 54 countries, all with singularities and their own stories. That is culture: it is tribal, modern and contemporary art, it is the diversity and richness of the men and women who are part of it, ”she underlines.

Yollo, who directed and performed the play during the Harmatan 2023 festival i hate theater, is clear: “All women in the world, regardless of race, culture or beliefs, we are the same. We find ourselves with the same difficulties, for this reason, our increasingly active participation in creation is carried out collectively. And it is because of us that today there is talk of the feminine presence in the continent”.

