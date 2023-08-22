He Abidjan International African Book Fair (SILA) completed 13 editions last May, honoring the Republic of Congohomeland of the dandies known as sapeurs, by basketball player Serge Ibaka and renowned authors such as Alain Mabanckou, Sony Labou Tansi, Emmanuel Dongala and Henri Lopes. But this SILA was, above all, dedicated to women. Tanella Boni, writer, teacher and local philosopher, award for excellence in your country in 2019 and whose work can hardly be read in Spanish, was in charge of delivering the inaugural conference at the Bernard Dadié Palace of Culture; she and she starred in a literary meeting at the Abidjan French Institute with the French-Ivorian writer and illustrator Véronique Tadjo.

Another woman, the Malagasy Michèle Rakotoson, took the Orange Foundation African Book Award (POLA)—a multimillion-dollar organization patron of French-speaking culture in Africa—for its Ambatomanga, Le silence et la douleur (Ambatomanga, silence and pain). They opted for the award 38 titles from 29 publishers from 12 African countries and, among the five finalists, two were women: the winner and the Ivorian Anzatta Ouattara.

The leading role of women in this SILA is a sample of the momentum that a large number of African literary initiatives in general, and Ivorians in particular, have taken, led by them. Some examples are the editorial Editions Éburnie, founded in 2001 by Marie-Agathe Omoikon-Fauquembergue; the Ivoire prize, promoted by the editor Isabelle Kassi Fofana; the black women’s library, 1949, opened in the Yopougon neighborhood (Abidjan) by the writer Edwige Dro, who will translate the book into English last volume of Aya of Yopougonby Marguerite Abouet; either the Eulis Centercreated by Tchonté Silué, blogger and cultural animator, in that same neighborhood.

Fofana, also director of the publishing house massaya, underlines that there are many more Ivorian publishing houses run by women. “Women are everywhere. Even at the level of infographics and printers. For example, a woman runs the printing press of Fraternité Matin [el mayor periódico del país]. There is no exclusive job for men in the sector. In Massaya we receive more manuscripts from women than from men”, she specified when asked about the female role in African literature. and proceeds to mention madam Agathe Amoikon, an entire publishing institution in the country; herself and her 15 years of the Ivoire awardwith the majority of women in the list of winners, and its star author, Fatou Keitaqueen of children’s and youth literature in West Africa.

There is no job exclusively for men in the publishing sector Isabelle Kassi Fofana, Ivorian editor

Laure Blédou, editorial and commercial director of Bayard Afrique, agrees: “Women play a central role in the Ivorian literary industry, they develop it, carry it forward and make it shine.” She cites the same names as her colleague and adds a few more: “I think of Sarah Mody at Nimba, that she also helps talented authors to grow.” Blédou knows the country’s literary scene well because, for two years, she was part of the Avant-Première team, a Canal + Afrique cultural program broadcast weekly in 26 countries. In addition, her contribution has been decisive in projects such as the launch of TEDx in the Ivory Coast, the creation of the “literary activism” collective Abidjan Lit and the birth in Mali of The Mall aux Livres (the trunk of books), a combination of a mobile library and a lending circle.

The facts seem to support both. The Ivory Coast Writers’ Association has a female president, Hélène Lobé, and its communication officer, Marjolaine Dolores Goue, was its visible face at SILA. The local association of publishers (ASSEDI) sent another woman from the sector, Sabine Mady, to represent her, and the stalls and tents were filled with readers chasing established writers, such as the living cultural and feminist icon that is the Cameroonian Werewere Liking.

Less famous authors sat next to Boni, Tadjo or Liking, such as Professor Zinié Ella Diomandé, from the Spanish department of the Felix Houphouet Boigny University and author of children’s books. Diomandé is no stranger to the Ivorian publishing scene: like her colleague Michelle Tanon-Lora and many other women teachers, she devotes some of her time and energy to writing and the promotion of reading in childhood. She probably, she was also a woman, the influencers Emma Lohoues, the most acclaimed pen at SILA, appointment to which he went hiding in his youth book Les yeux d’Emma (Emma’s eyes) and followed by the screams of the adolescent female audience.

Michèle Rakotoson, to laps with the memory

Michèle Rakotoson, POLA Award 2023. jury angels

At SILA it also became evident that African letters seem to be impregnated, in recent years, with a manifest vocation to recover the hidden, distorted or unsaid history of the colonized, often armed with orality transmitted almost secretly and making available women at the center of history. It is a trend that is not alien to Spain, whose bookstores offer recent titles translated into Spanish and signed by African authors such as Petina Gappah, Maaza Mengiste either hemley boom.

This car just got on Michele RakotosonMalagasy author who published in 2021 her award-winning novel, Ambatomanga, Le silence et la douleur (Ambatomanga, Silence and Pain). It is a work that goes back to the last gasps of the 19th century and on her island, when the French invasion and the exile of its queen are smelled. Rakotoson shared with Senegalese Ibrahima Hane (also a candidate for POLA 2023) an interest in recovering the forgotten history of Africans: in fact, Hane presented a play about the odyssey of a compatriot shooter during the Great War, The dieux de la brousse are not invulnerable (The gods of the jungle are not invulnerable.)

Colonization was not a blessing. It was horrible. Nauseous atrocities were committed Michèle Rakotoson, Malagasy writer

“I was interested in writing about how a people could experience an invasion,” reflected Rakotoson during the presentation of his book and SILA. “About a poor population that was sent to war without asking.” She states that her research made her question the deeply racist system from which a form of government is created that still survives and the categorization of a large part of humanity into “undermen to whom arrogance is proposed in order to become men”. The author recalls that colonization reduced the knowledge of her people to folklore, brought down entire societies and exacted an exorbitant price in blood. “Colonization was not a blessing. It was horrible. Atrocious things were committed that make you sick.”

The Malagasy author defined her novel as a book woven with stories of women and their silences, and confessed her permanent fear of war, her interest in capturing how colonizing violence is experienced in an impoverished country, and her strangeness in the face of the prohibition to tell stories. the story itself. She spoke of how her grandmother described the moment she saw the last Malagasy queen, Ranavalona III, greet her with bitter dignity before being deported by the French to Réunion. She would die in Algiers, tucked away in a corner of history, dethroned and in exile, and her story became taboo. Michèle Rakotoson sucked it up at home, between misunderstandings and ellipses, to later novelize it using oral tradition, anthropology, ethnology and popular culture as crutches.

