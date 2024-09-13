Weather forecaster Tishkovets: African weather has arrived in Moscow

Moscow recorded a new temperature record on the night of September 13. The air warmed up to a level typical for African regions, reports “360” with reference to the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets.

Last night, Moscow thermometers reached 20 degrees Celsius, which is 12 degrees above the September norm. “The minimum air temperature in Moscow was: in Tushino plus 19.5, Strogino plus 20.1, in Balchug plus 20.8, at the basic capital weather station VDNKh plus 19.2,” the weather forecaster said.

Tishkovets noted that the nights will become colder. According to forecasts, the air temperature in the capital will remain at 10-15 degrees Celsius during the dark hours. Plus 26-28 degrees is expected during the day on Friday. “Either a repeat or a fall of the heat record for September 13, which has been held in the city since 1909, when it was plus 27.4,” the expert added.

It was previously reported that abnormal heat would persist in Moscow from September 12 to 16.