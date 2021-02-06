South African President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over the presidency of the bloc to Felix Tshisekedi, head of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who will hold the reins of the African Union (AU) for a year. The summit will focus on the region’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and will address vaccination plans and the economic crisis stemming from the outbreak.

“No one saw the Covid-19 pandemic coming, which took all of humanity by surprise to the point of losing lives, restricting the movement of people and destabilizing our economies. Although relatively less affected than other parts of the world, Africa has also not been spared from this deadly virus. That is why we salute the ingenuity and resistance shown by African countries in the fight against this pandemic ”, said Tshisekedi.

And it is that when Egypt announced the presence of the first contagion by the disease in its territory, the first in the continent, the alarms of the world health organizations were turned on considering that the weak health systems in the region would not be prepared to contain the disease. spread of the disease.

However, almost a year after that announcement, the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that the continent registers 3.5% of infections (3.5 million infections) and 4% of deaths. worldwide caused by this disease (94,000 deaths).

However, a second wave of the disease is present in some countries, generating pressure in the main health centers while the effort in the region grows to access vaccines.

“The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the value of the African Union. It is through its structures that we have been able to drive a collective response to the crisis, pooling resources for the benefit of all and striving to ensure that no country is left behind, ”said Ramaphosa during his speech.

Ramaphosa has led the continent’s efforts to access vaccines and recalled that Africa has at least 1.2 billion people. In this sense, the African Union secured 670 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 and the COVAX mechanism, promoted by the WHO to bring vaccines to the poorest countries, announced in early February that it will send 90 million doses for the continent.

Economic recovery, another concern of the African Union

One of the challenges that the bloc will face, and which is part of the agenda of this Congress, is the economic recovery after the pandemic.

Regarding this, the outgoing president pointed out that one of the ways to achieve the recovery of the economies of the continent is access to loans under favorable conditions granted by multilateral organizations.

“An injection of new resources by the IMF through the reallocation and issuance of new special drawing rights, with a bias towards the developing world, will correct the evident inequality in fiscal stimulus measures between advanced economies and the rest of the world” Ramaphosa said.

On the other hand, African leaders stressed that in the midst of the pandemic, the African Continental Free Trade Zone could be launched, which became operational on January 1 of this year.

“Even while we were fighting the disease, the African Union created the African Continental Free Trade Zone. We are encouraged by the great opportunities it presents for the growth, development and prosperity of our continent, ”added Ramaphosa

Among other things, the treaty seeks to expand trade between African countries in the coming years.

“The start of trade in January 2021, within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area, represents an act of economic independence. But there are certain challenges regarding the disparities in the industrial development of our different countries, ”said Tshisekedi.

Tshisekedi, concerned about conflicts in the region

Other issues that are waiting to be discussed at the summit before its conclusion have to do with the conflicts involving the Tigray, Sahel and Central African Republic regions.

“Our continent faces a great challenge, that of silencing the weapons. In the Sahel region, the daughters and sons of Africa fall every day under the barbarity of terrorism. In the Central African Republic, the peace and stability of elected institutions are seriously tested by rebellions and armed groups. In the eastern part of my country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the insecurity caused by local armed groups and foreign terrorist movements persists, as I have pointed out on several occasions. The same happens in southern Africa, known for its stability and pacifism, where terrorism is rampant in the northern part of Mozambique, ”said the new bloc president.

Additionally, the meeting hopes to address the existing dispute in the Nile River basin over the construction of the El Gran Renacimiento dam carried out by Ethiopia and which has generated discord with Sudan and Egypt.

On this, the Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Yasser Abbas, reported that “any unilateral step to fill the dam in July could become a risk to their national security.”

He also requested the mediation of the United States, the European Union and the African Union to resolve the conflict.

With EFE and Reuters