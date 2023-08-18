The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) has rejected a military intervention to restore constitutional order in Niger, a diplomatic source confirmed this Thursday (17) to EFE Agency.

“The PSC decided on a non-military and non-punitive solution to the crisis in Niger” at a controversial meeting held on Monday in Addis Ababa, the aforementioned source, who wished to remain anonymous, told EFE.

It is the first time that the AU has so clearly opposed the use of force in Niger since the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) put the possibility on the table on July 30, during an extraordinary meeting of the chiefs of State and Government of the countries of the bloc.

“[O PSC] also urged ECOWAS to constructively engage with diplomatic initiatives and find a non-military solution,” added the diplomat.

According to this source and following the usual procedure in these cases, the PSC agreed to suspend Niger from all AU activities until the re-establishment of constitutional order in the country.

Likewise, the pan-African organization decided to create an ‘ad hoc’ committee at the level of the heads of state of member countries and including all regional blocs to seek this solution through dialogue.

“The committee will work to persuade Niger’s junta leaders to take them diplomatically and commit to a peaceful resolution of the crisis,” said the diplomat.

On the other hand, the PSC agreed to send a “severe warning” to the coup plotters to “ensure the safety of the detained president

[Mohamed Bazoum]his family and cabinet members,” he added.

Although ECOWAS has guaranteed that it will continue to prioritize dialogue, the bloc’s leaders agreed on the 10th to “activate” the organization’s “reserve force”.

In this regard, the military chiefs of the ECOWAS countries today started a two-day meeting in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, to continue analyzing a possible military intervention in Niger, after a first meeting in early August.

So far, the Nigerian military junta has ignored the threats and, in addition to naming a new prime minister and forming a transitional government, has warned that the use of force will have an “instant” and “forceful” response.

Possible military actions have divided the region, where the governments of Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal have clearly confirmed the availability of their armies to intervene in Niger territory.

At the other extreme, Mali and Burkina Faso, neighboring countries governed by military junta, oppose the use of force and claim that any intervention in Niger would also amount to a declaration of war against them.

Chad, Guinea, Algeria and Cape Verde also rejected military intervention, defending dialogue.

The coup in Niger was led on July 26 by the self-styled National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP), which announced the impeachment of the president and the suspension of the Constitution.