The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) has rejected a military intervention to restore constitutional order in Niger, a diplomatic source confirmed to EFE on Thursday.

“The PSC decided on a non-military and non-punitive solution to the crisis in Niger” in a disputed meeting held this Monday in Addis Ababa, the aforementioned source told EFE, who wanted to remain anonymous.

It is the first time that the AU has so clearly opposed the use of force in Niger since the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) put that possibility on the table on July 30.during an extraordinary meeting of the heads of state and government of the bloc countries.

“(PSC) also urged ECOWAS to engage constructively with diplomatic initiatives and find a non-military solution,” the diplomat added. According to this source and following the usual procedure in these cases, the PSC agreed to suspend Niger from all AU activities until constitutional order was restored in the country.

Likewise, the pan-African organization decided to create an ‘ad hoc’ committee at the level of the heads of state of the member countries and including all the regional blocs to seek this solution through dialogue.

“The committee will work to persuade Niger’s junta leaders to take them diplomatically and commit to a peaceful resolution of the crisis,” the diplomat said. On the other hand, the PSC agreed to send a “severe warning” to the coup leaders to “guarantee the safety of the detained president (Mohamed Bazoum), his family and members of the cabinet,” he added.

Although ECOWAS has assured that it will continue to prioritize dialogue, lhe leaders of the bloc agreed on the 10th to “activate” the “reserve force” of the organization.

In this sense, the military chiefs of the ECOWAS countries began a two-day meeting this Thursday in the capital of Ghana, Accra, to continue analyzing a possible military intervention in Niger, after a first meeting at the beginning of August. So far, the Nigerian military junta has ignored the threats and, in addition to appoint a new prime minister and form a transitional government, has warned that the use of force will have an “instantaneous” and “strong” response.

Possible military actions have divided the region, where the governments of Nigeria, Benin, The Ivory Coast and Senegal have clearly confirmed the availability of their armies to intervene in Nigerian territory.

At the other extreme, Mali and Burkina Faso, neighboring countries governed by military juntas, oppose the use of force and claim that any intervention in Niger would amount to a declaration of war against them as well. Chad, Guinea-Conakry, Algeria and Cape Verde have also rejected military intervention, advocating dialogue instead.

The coup in Niger was led on July 26 by the self-styled National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP), which announced the dismissal of the president and the suspension of the Constitution.



Niger has become the fourth West African country led by a military junta, after Mali, Guinea-Conakry and Burkina Faso, dwhere there were also coups between 2020 and 2022.

